The father of the Underground Railroad, who financed Harriet Tubman’s rescue operations

One of William Still’s greatest achievements was teaching

read and write themselves at a time when laws forbid enslaved Africans

and blacks generally depend on it.

Despite his limited formal education, he was able to read everything that was available to him and study grammar. This will be useful in his later fight against slavery and racism.

Still risked his freedom to help fugitive slaves, but documented the life and difficulties of the hundreds of out-of-control slaves he came into contact with.

This resulted in his popular book The Underground Railroad, published in 1872, which was the only first-hand report on activities of the Underground Railroad written and published by an African American.

The Underground Railroad was a big movement in North America

by several people who worked together to help slaves escape

their kidnappers.

The Freedom Network started in the 1830s; There were houses and shops that became known as “stations” along the route north. These houses provided temporary shelter for fugitive slaves before continuing the rest of their journey.

People like Harriet Tubman who helped these enslaved Africans move from one station to another were called “conductors”. Nevertheless, she was referred to as the “station master”.

The Underground Railroad expanded to Canada

1834 after he had banned slavery. The network had until the end of 1850

helped 10,000 slaves escape to freedom.

Most reports agree that the stories of the

movement would have been lost if the works had not taken up silently

Network activities.

Still was born on October 7, 1821 in Burlington County, New Jersey, the youngest of 18 children. Both parents were born into slavery. His father bought his freedom and his mother escaped slavery, although she had to flee twice after she was first caught.

When she finally did, she had to leave behind two of her children who were later sold to slave owners in the deep south.

In the 1840s, Still moved to Philadelphia, where he initially worked as a caretaker for the Pennsylvania Society for the Abolition of Slavery (PSAS) before becoming an authorized officer. He later married.

Still became a successful man and an important member of the black community in Philadelphia. In 1852 he became chairman of the PSAS vigilance committee and supported fleeing slaves who took the subway through the city.

His subway station became a popular stop for fugitive slaves who made their way to Canada.

Tubman, one of the most popular “conductors”, came to his home occasionally during their rescue missions. They still provided shelter and food for many of the out-of-control slaves, and even financed many of Tubman’s rescue expeditions.

In fact, Still saved around 800 slaves

through his work with the subway, which earned him the title “Father

the underground. “

Records of hundreds of

fleeting slaves with whom he came into contact, including the victims they made

To escape slavery, they kept their information hidden until slavery began

Abolished in 1865.

Seven years after the abolition of slavery, he published his collected interviews with the out of control slaves in his book The Underground Rail Road. One of the interviews interviewed a fugitive slave named Peter, who turned out to be his own brother.

“I was referred to the Anti-Slavery Office for instructions on the best plan to find out where his parents were,” Still wrote. “Fortunately, he fell into the hands of his own brother, the writer he had never heard of, let alone seen or known about.”

Still hired agents sold his three-volume book, which was displayed at the Philadelphia Centennial Exposition in 1876 to “remind visitors of the legacy of slavery in the United States.”

“We urgently need work on various topics from the colored men’s pens to represent the race intellectually,” Still said of his book.

Today, his book, which is known worldwide, is important not only because of the record of Still’s incredible accomplishments and the people he helped, but also to show that “blacks had the intellectual skills” and fearless individuals were who fought for their own freedom.