The father-son duo is charged with felony-related shooting and shooting of drivers and cars ramming on Hawaii island

HAWAII POLICE COURT DEPARTMENT Chad Vierra and Koapaka Vierra

Hawaii County detectives arrested and charged a father and son from Keaau with several felony counts of a traffic-related dispute Wednesday in Keaau.

Chad Vierra, 43, was charged with first-degree threatening terror and various drug and ammunition charges. His bond was set at $ 9,000.

Koapaka Vierra, 23, was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal property damage. His bond was set at $ 10,000.

Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to an area of ​​Keaau Bypass Road (Highway 130) and Railroad Avenue for a report of two motorists pursuing each other and a driver firing a weapon at the other vehicle.

Police said Chad Vierra was reportedly in a recent verbal argument with the victim, another man, and pointed a gun at him.

The two men were allegedly in a back-and-forth with each other, police said.

The victim reported that Vierra fired several shots toward him, police said.

Koapaka Vierra arrived and allegedly intentionally rammed his car into the passenger side of the man’s car.

Police arrested the Vierras. They were charged Thursday. They posted bail and were released. They are scheduled to appear in court May 26 in Hilo District Court.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 935-3311.

