The favorite snacks of the 90s from Dunkaroos are coming back this summer!

Definitely come back. Summer 2020. pic.twitter.com/PcTswQ2TRy

– Dunkaroos (@Dunkaroos), February 3, 2020

Dunkaroos are coming back!

Every favorite snack of the 90s will come back according to its social media accounts.

The set cookies and frosting treat have recently set up Twitter and Instagram accounts and confirmed summer 2020 with Monday contributions.

The posts contain a 90s style video with trends that “don’t return,” followed by a “Definitely Coming Back!” Summer 2020 ”at the end.

To date, the Dunkaroos Instagram account has only had a teaser image of frosting (see below).

Put on your acid-washed jeans so tight and get ready for some sweet things!

January 24, 2020 Instagram Teaser Image:

View this post on Instagram

A contribution by Dunkaroos (@dunkaroos) on January 24, 2020 at 2:57 p.m. PST

LAST STORIES: