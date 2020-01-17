The FBI arrests three white supremacists before the Richmond protest

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – FBI agents arrested a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist and two other men who belong to a violent white group of supremacists and are expected to go to a rally for the weapon in the capital of Virginia next week.

The three men are members of The Base and were arrested after a press release from the Department of Justice for a federal complaint following a Maryland criminal complaint.

Tuesday’s complaint alleges Canadian citizen Patrik Jordan Mathews [27] and Brian Mark Lemley [33] from Elkton, Maryland, that they were carrying a firearm and ammunition to commit a crime. William Garfield Bilbrough IV, 19, of Denton, Maryland, is responsible for the transportation and accommodation of foreigners.

According to a police officer who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, the three men planned to attend the pro-gun rally scheduled for Monday in Richmond to discuss an active investigation.

Mathews and Lemley were arrested in Delaware and Bilbrough, Maryland, said Marcia Murphy, a spokeswoman for the US law firm in Maryland.

All three men were due to appear in court on Thursday afternoon in Greenbelt, Maryland.

The U.S. and Canadian authorities had searched for Mathews after his truck was found near the border between the two countries in September. According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, he was last seen on August 24 by family members in Beausejour, northeast of Winnipeg. According to the Canadian Department of Defense, the Canadian military’s intelligence agency Mathews spent several months investigating “possible racist-extremist activity”.

Lemley is also accused of carrying a machine gun and “delivering a firearm and ammunition to an alien illegally present in the United States”.

The Anti-Defamation League said that members of The Base and other white supremacist groups have often posted online messages that advocated “acceleration”, a marginal philosophy in which right-wing extremists “like their desire to accelerate the breakdown of society,” said we know, assigned it. “

“The term is often used by those on the margins of the movement who use it openly and enthusiastically on mainstream platforms and in the shadow of private, encrypted chat rooms,” said the ADL.

