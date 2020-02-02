The FBI director who annihilated Marcus Garvey, others who waged state-sponsored terrorism

John Edgar Hoover, after his LL.M. was hired by the Department of Justice to work in the war emergency department at the age of 22.

He moved from the division’s Alien Enemy Bureau to

In 1919 the new General Intelligence Division of the Bureau of Investigation was founded.

In 1921, Hoover rose to the Bureau of Investigation

Deputy Head and appointed Acting Director by the Attorney General in 1924. On

On May 10, 1924, President Calvin Coolidge Hoover appointed fifth director of

the Bureau of Investigation.

He was instrumental in founding the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in 1935, where he served as a director for another 37 years until his death in 1972 at the age of 77.

Hoover has been credited with expanding the FBI into a larger crime-fighting agency that uses technology to update it.

“Later and after his death, Hoover became a controversial figure when evidence of his secret abuse of power emerged. It was found that he exceeded the FBI’s jurisdiction and used the FBI to harass political dissidents and activists, collect secret files about political leaders, and collect evidence using illegal methods. As a result, Hoover gained a lot of power and was able to intimidate and threaten others, including the sedentary presidents of the United States. “

No one felt Hoover’s anger more than black nationalists.

Hoover was a very young, ambitious and unprincipled lawyer. One of his first tasks was to destroy the mass revolutionary pan-African movement led by Marcus Garvey. He led a tactic of perturbing, monitoring, and applying the law to destroy legitimate social protest movements.

J Edgar Hoover in 1936. Photo: New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

Historian Robert Hill notes that Hoover was monitoring radical movements and that he was the man used to monitor the remarkable people and organizations and build enormous file systems.

One of his earliest cases was his quest for Marcus Garvey

who lived in the United States as the leader of the Universal Negro

Organization of the improvement association. His persecution will lead to the US government

Garvey deported in 1927.

“He was partly persecuting black leaders,” said Hill, adding, “partly psychologically, partly socially and partly because of his strange sense of morality.”

In the 1960s, Hoover used its COINTELPRO counterintelligence program to destabilize several organizations in the fight against civil rights.

Historian Kwaku Parson-Lynn notes that the FBI, from Garvey to Martin Luther King Jr. and from every black organization, including the National Association for the Promotion of Colored People (NAACP) to the National League for Negro Urban Conditions, is using its resources on them.

“Martin, Stokely Carmichael, Robert J. Brown, Angela Davis have been widely reported in the press. Their influence was transferred to white youth. This psychological impact was dangerous, according to Hoover, ”said Parson-Lynn.

J. Edgar Hoover points a finger in front of the House of Representatives of the Un-American Activities Committee in Washington, DC.

Photo: Hulton Archive / Getty Images

The FBI’s COINTELPRO will weigh heavily on the Black Power movement, especially the young members of the Black Panther Party.

According to Sam Anderson, every chapter died around

At least one informant and provocateur who will be in the group to agitate and confuse.

History says that the FBI split the Panther party on the east and west coasts when it wrote and sent unsavory letters to party leaders on both sides who were said to have come from within.

While white America values ​​Hoover highly, its impact on black leaders and progressive black organizations has been negative. It destroyed civil rights and freedoms through state-sponsored terrorism.