The FBI is involved in the search for the missing newborn in South Florida

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – The FBI has now joined the search for a missing newborn in South Florida who has disappeared without a trace.

Baby Andrew has been missing for a week and despite local, state, and national efforts to locate him, the child is unfortunately nowhere to be found.

According to investigators, his father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballero, kidnapped the child after killing the baby’s mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. An FDLE Amber Alert was triggered on the morning of January 29th.

Detectives later found Caballero’s body in a wooded area in Pasco County that had died from a self-shot gunshot wound.

Now the question is, where’s Baby Andrew?

Federal agents have made massive efforts to locate the 14-day boy and a family detective hired by the family.

The child’s family in South Florida continues to hope that the newborn will actually be found.

And while the search for baby Andrew continues, his mother, grandmother and great-grandmother are put to rest on Wednesday. A tour of the three women will take place in South Florida on Tuesday afternoon.

Relatives work closely with a private investigator and a non-profit organization that works for missing children.

