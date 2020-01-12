The FBI is looking for a man who is said to have killed a woman and disappeared with her 3-year-old son

Loading...

The FBI has asked the public for help to find a 32-year-old man who is said to be on the run with his 3-year-old son after killing the boy’s mother.

The boy is believed to be in danger, police said.

Jorge Ernesto Rico-Ruvira is charged with murder after allegedly killing a woman in New Mexico and taking off with her young son.

Officers found the 27-year-old victim, identified by the police department as Isela Mauricio-Sanchez, on January 7.

According to the press release, a federal arrest warrant for illegal flight was also issued to avoid prosecution.

The authorities described Rico-Ruvira as a Hispanic man with brown hair and brown eyes, 5’8 “tall and about 150 pounds.

He is a Mexican citizen, the release says, and “may have fled to Mexico, where he has a family in the Zacatecas and Jalisco areas.”

According to the police, he is said to have been in a maroon GMC Yukon.

The young man is also described by the Roswell Police Department as a Spanish man, about 2 to 6 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on January 5, according to a press release from Amber Alert.

“It is not known what Osiel was wearing last,” says the press release. “Osiel Ernesto Rico is missing and is believed to be in danger if he is not found. It is believed that he is in the company of Jorge Rico-Ruvira. “

“(Anyone with information) can now call the New Mexico Department of Public Safety Clearinghouse for Missing Persons at 1-800-457-3463. Information can also be requested from the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770, ”the police department said.