The FBI is offering $ 10,000 for information about armed robbers known as the “Scream Bandit”.

The FBI offers a reward of up to $ 10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a robber who is known as the “Scream Bandit” after a series of armed gas station raids.

The man he was looking for has been evading law enforcement for more than a year and has been robbing Virginia with a mask from the 1996 horror film “Scream”, the FBI poster said.

Three of the robberies occurred in January and February last year, and three of them occurred last month, the FBI said. All took place in Richmond or near Henrico County and North Chesterfield.

“In all the robberies, the suspect wore black clothes, black or blue gloves and a” scream “mask,” says the poster.

The suspect is always armed with a semi-automatic pistol and asks the employee for cash after handing over a bag to the employee.

The suspect is a black man, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs 160-180 pounds, according to the FBI.

In the last robbery on January 26, the suspect pushed an employee at the gas station before stepping behind the counter, turning the cash register, and grabbing extra money.

According to the FBI, the “Scream Bandit” should be classified as armed and dangerous.