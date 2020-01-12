The FBI is trying to catch a “bad wig bandit” in North Carolina

Loading...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – The FBI is asking the public for help investigating a so-called “evil wig bandit” who has robbed banks in North Carolina.

The FBI issued a statement Thursday that the suspect wore a different wig every time the Charlotte area was raided.

A wig was blonde. Another was black. The third was red.

The FBI said he robbed a BB&T in Huntersville on December 13. On January 7th he robbed two banks. The first was a New Horizon bank in Belmont. The second was a Wells Fargo in Gastonia.

