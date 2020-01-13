The FBI Tampa works with law enforcement agencies to ensure the security of the Gasparilla parades

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Preparations for Gasparilla are good

They don’t just take place on Bayshore Boulevard.

Law enforcement agencies have been working hard since the end of the parades last year, revising security measures to ensure that all pirates are safe during the Gasparilla Children’s Parade and the Gasparilla Main Parade of Pirates.

The FBI Tampa Field Office will continue to assist local law enforcement agencies in the parades this year. The office has a special event program by the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, which is located in the office. The program provides support for operations and awareness campaigns before and during state events.

“We will support both the children’s parade and the main parade on two consecutive weekends, so we will have FBI staff integrated with our state and local counterparts to support the operations,” said oversight specialist Kelly Shannon.

She said parade visitors should stay vigilant and know where law enforcement officers are in the area.

“Because we really rely on the entire community to keep ourselves safe and informed about things that may be cause for concern, so that we can stay ahead of things and take a more preventive approach to all things Art threats, whether they are criminal, related to counter-terrorism, and so on, ”she said.

Hillsborough County’s sheriff, Chad Chronister, spoke on news broadcast 8 on Monday morning about security. He said the sheriff’s office meets the day after the Gasparilla parade to prepare for next year.

Sheriff Chronister also stressed the importance of staying vigilant and highlighted recent problems in the Middle East. Chronister said there are no specific, credible threats to Hillsborough County, but the sheriff’s office works with local, state, and federal partners to monitor issues.

“Because of the tensions in Iran, we ask everyone to remain extremely vigilant. The same goes for parade visitors. Having a good time is a lot of fun for the whole family. But be vigilant,” he said. “If you see something that is not part of it, we all ask that it is our responsibility to notify an officer and let us know.”

“We hope everyone has a good time and know that we are out there working with our local and government partners to provide support,” said Special Agent Shannon.

