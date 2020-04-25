The FCC may shut down operations of three Chinese telecommunications companies, ending Nat’l’s security risks

The FCC has issued a so-called show show to China Telecom America, China Unicom Americas, Pacific Networks Corp., and its subsidiary, ComNet (USA) LLC, and instructs them to explain why licensing should not be allowed. To activate US operations. .

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said on Friday that the US operation could end three Chinese-controlled state-owned telecommunications companies, citing national security risks.

The FCC has issued a so-called show show to China Telecom America, China Unicom Americas, Pacific Networks Corp., and its subsidiary, ComNet (USA) LLC, and instructs them to explain why licensing should not be allowed. To activate US operations. .

The FCC’s move marks the latest sign of President Donald Trump’s tough line on China.

“We simply cannot risk danger and hope for the best,” FCC President Ajit Pi said in a statement.

The FCC granted its approval to firms more than a decade ago. “The risks to national security and law enforcement have grown significantly with the Chinese government’s actions since then,” he said.

The agency’s statement did not elaborate on the reasons for the “maturity and consequent damage caused by the Chinese government’s involvement in computer attacks and attacks on the United States,” but not in detail.

The US Department of Justice and other federal agencies this month called on the FCC to cancel China Telecom’s ability to operate in the United States.

In May 2019, the FCC unanimously voted to deny another Chinese state-owned telecommunications company, China Mobile Ltd., the right to provide services in the United States, citing the dangers that the Chinese government could face from this passage to espionage. Use against the US government.

China Telecom Americas is a subsidiary of a Chinese state-owned telecommunications company. A spokesman for China Telecommunications said on Friday that the company had been “doing well in the United States for nearly 20 years. We expect to share information with the FCC in the coming weeks as we play a responsible role.” Establish a company. ”

Other companies named at the fair did not respond to requests for comment.

Pacific Networks offers wholesale sales of international voice and information to US operators as wholesale and ComNet international termination services, global SIM card services and international call card services and international services.

“The operation of these firms in the United States will continue to be a threat to our important networks as long as it continues,” said Sen. Tom Cotton, a Republican and Trump ally.

China’s telecommunications networks and companies are closely monitored by US agencies. The FCC agreed this month to allow Google’s Alphabet Inc. unit to use part of the US and Asian underground telecommunications cable, but not to part with Hong Kong.

Google has agreed to operate only part of the 8,000-mile (12,875-kilometer) Italian Light Cable computer system between the United States and Taiwan. Google and Facebook have helped pay for the completed communications link, but US regulators have blocked its use.

