The FDA urged approval for chloroquine to treat COVID-19

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that his administration would make chloroquine for malaria disease “almost immediately” for COVID-19 infection, but only available under the “compassionate use” program until the drug undergoes a clinical trial according to the FDA directive. .

Studies show that chloroquine can “prevent and treat coronavirus” in primate cells, but is not FDA-approved for COVID-19.

“Some doctors report very encouraging results quickly in very ill people,” Dr. Jane Orient, executive director of the American Association of Physicians and Surgeons, told Breitbart News about chloroquine research on COVID-19, also known as SARS-CoV. -2 – respiratory diseases.

“Freelance physicians may prescribe it off-the-label, but employed physicians may not be authorized by company managers because it is not FDA-approved for this indication,” he added. “There are no preventive or therapeutic drugs specifically approved for this.”

As observed by James Delingpole of Breitbart News, a study paper prepared by Dr. James Todaro and Attorney Gregory Rigano, in partnership with Stanford University School of Medicine and the National Academy of Science Researchers, concluded:

Chloroquine can prevent and treat malaria. Chloroquine can prevent and treat coronavirus in primate cells (Figure 1 and Figure 2). According to treatment guidelines in South Korea and China, chloroquine is effective for treating COVID-19. Given its existing profile and safety of chloroquine, it can be implemented today in the US, Europe and the rest of the world. Doctors may be reluctant to prescribe chloroquine to treat COVID-19 as it is not FDA approved for this use. The United States and other countries should immediately authorize and compensate doctors for prescribing chloroquine for COVID-19. We need to explore if chloroquine can be used as a preventative measure prior to COVID-19 infection to stop further spread of this highly contagious virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) establish:

Chloroquine … is an antimalarial drug … available in the United States by prescription only … Chloroquine can be prescribed for both the prevention and treatment of malaria. Chloroquine can be prescribed to adults and children of all ages. It can also be safely taken by pregnant women and nursing mothers.

Martin J. Vincent, et al, also wrote in 2005 in a study published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) when it was found that severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) was caused by coronavirus SARS-CoV:

Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) is caused by a newly discovered coronavirus (SARS-CoV). There is currently no effective prophylactic or post-exposure therapy.

However, chloroquine is reported to have strong antiviral effects on primate cell SARS-CoV infection. These inhibitory effects are observed when cells are treated with the drug either before or after exposure to the virus, suggesting both a prophylactic and therapeutic advantage. In addition to the known functions of chloroquine, such as increasing endosomal pH, the drug appears to interfere with terminal glycosylation of the cell receptor, the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2. This may have a negative effect on receptor-virus binding. and abrogate the infection, with higher ramifications by elevating vesicular pH, which results in inhibition of infection and the spread of CoV SARS to clinically admissible concentrations.

The researchers concluded that “Chloroquine is effective in preventing the spread of SARS CoV in cell culture”.

“A favorable inhibition of virus spread was observed when cells were treated with chloroquine before or after SARS CoV infection,” they added.

“The good part is, it’s been a long time, so we know that if things don’t go as planned, you’re not going to kill anyone,” Trump said in a news release.

Still, Dr. Stephen M. Hahn, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Food and Drug Commissioner, wrote to USA Today Tuesday Tuesday:

While the Food and Drug Administration works at full speed, in collaboration with public and private sector partners, to help diagnose, treat, and prevent this disease, there are currently no FDA-approved products to prevent, treat or cure COVID-19.

East said:

We need to get the FDA out of the practice of medicine. It may also decrease U.S. production lines by exceeding production quotas or minor paperwork violations, but it does not have a significant inspection of plants in China, on which 90% of our drug supply, including antibiotics and other things to take care of. for critically ill patients.

“We hope the Trump administration is working to bring essential manufacturing home,” he said.

In the meantime, Orient recommends that those with a fever be treated only after consulting a doctor:

Fever is not a disease. It is an important defense mechanism. Extremely high fevers (say 105 degrees) can cause brain damage and children may have seizures. But do not show Tylenol or ibuprofen at the first sign of fever. Many of the victims of the 1918 pandemic could have been caused by heavy use of aspirin. Like aspirin, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen, also have detrimental effects on blood clotting. Try warm fluffy baths for added comfort.

The Orient recommends that Americans only go to an emergency room or emergency care center if they are “seriously ill.” She explained:

There will be sick people and they may catch something. You may also end up with a high turnover, for example, for a CT scan did not really need to. And if you have a flu or cold or COVID-19 and don’t need IV fluids or oxygen, they can’t do anything for you.

At home, Orient advises families to “clean and disinfect surfaces such as knobs, phones, computer keyboards, toilets and countertops often”.

“The virus can persist for days,” he says.

It also urges Americans to make sure they have the vitamins they need.

“Most people can be vitamin D deficient,” he says. “Your need for vitamin C increases with infection. About 50 tonnes of Vitamin C was sent to Wuhan and its efficacy studies are underway. “