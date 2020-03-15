The Fed lowers interest rates to near zero and buys mid-range bonds in the Coronavirus outbreak

The U.S. Federal Reserve announced on Sunday evening that it would reduce interest rates to almost zero and buy billions of dollars in bonds to try to protect the United States economy from the continuous effects of a coronavirus outbreak.

The reduction in the rate of 100 basis points (1%) follows a reduction of 50 basis points (0.5%) two weeks ago. The rate will now be within a target range of 0% to 0.25%.

In a statement, the Fed said:

In accordance with its legal mandate, the Committee seeks to promote maximum stability of employment and prices. The effects of coronavirus weigh on short-term economic activity and pose risks to the economic outlook. In light of these developments, the Committee decided to reduce the target range of the federal funding rate to 0 to 1/4 percent. The Committee hopes to maintain this ceiling until it is confident that the economy has withstood recent events and is well on its way to reaching its maximum employment targets and price stability. This action will help support economic activity, strong labor market conditions and inflation in the symmetrical 2% objective of the Committee.

In a separate statement, the Fed said (emphasized):

The Federal Reserve loan to the depository institutions (the “discount window”) plays an important role in supporting the liquidity and stability of the banking system and in the effective implementation of monetary policy. By providing ready access to funding, the rebate window helps depository institutions to manage liquidity risks efficiently and to avoid actions that could have negative consequences for their customers, such as withdrawing credit in times of market stress. Thus, the discount window supports the good flow of credit to households and businesses. Providing liquidity in this way is one of the original purposes of the Federal Reserve System and other central banks around the world.

The Federal Reserve encourages depository institutions to turn to the rebate window to help meet the credit demands of households and businesses at this time. In support of this objective, the Council has announced today that it will reduce the primary credit rate by 150 basis points to 0.25 percent from March 16, 2020. This reduction in the primary credit rate reflects both a reduction of 100 basis points from the target range for the federal funds rate and a reduction of 50 basis points in the primary credit rate from the upper end of the target range. Reducing the spread of the principal credit rate relative to the general overnight interest rate should help depository institutions more actively use the window to meet unexpected funding needs. To further enhance the role of the discount window as a tool for banks to deal with potential funding pressures, the board also announced today that depository institutions will be able to lend the discount window for periods up to 90 days, prepayable and renewable by the borrower on a daily basis. The Federal Reserve continues to accept the same wide range of guarantees for discount window loans.

…

The Federal Reserve encourages banks to use their capital and liquidity memories as they lend to households and businesses affected by the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump has urged the Fed to cut rates long before the coronavirus outbreak, saying it had increased too quickly during the economic recovery.

The Fed also zeroed on banks’ reserve requirements to support lending to businesses and homes affected by the outbreak. He also bought hundreds of millions of dollars in government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.