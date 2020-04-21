The Federal Government Is Not Responsible for Attacking Border Agents, Terrorized Migrants, Court of Appeals Said

The federal government cannot be held responsible for the actions of Border Patrol agents who abuse, sexually harass and bury living migrants who illegally crossed into Texas from Mexico in 2014, a panel of three judges concluded Tuesday.

According to the decision of the Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, Esteban Manzanares, a Border Patrol agent who took his own life when law enforcement officers raided his apartment after the attack, did not act in his official capacity when he attacked the three migrants. – a mother, her 15-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old family friend. Manzanares, who was 32 years old at the time, had tried to bury his daughter alive and bring the family friend back to his apartment where he sexually assaulted him.

After first capturing the three Honduran migrants who sat on the side of a dirt road that runs along the Rio Grande on March 12, 2014, Manzanares ordered them into his official vehicle and began to drive them around, eventually imposing restraints.

After a short stop at the Border Patrol station – the migrants were not released from the vehicle – Manzanares continued to take them to an additional location, at one point gluing their mouths and wrists. Finally, he drove them to the gated complex which is where the harassment is said to have begun.

“He hit him, kicked him, and strangled and strangled him, and twisted his neck,” the initial lawsuit reminisced about his abuse of mother. “At some point during the attack and the battery, he became unconscious for a while or was significantly confused by strangling Manzanares and strangling him.”

This file photo shows the US Border Patrol patch on the border agency uniform in McAllen, Texas, on January 15, 2019. The appeals court ruled on Tuesday that the federal government was not legally responsible for the horrific actions of agents who terrorized three migrants in 2014.

SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP / Getty

Migrants filed a lawsuit in 2015 under the Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA), a law that allows the US government to be responsible for certain false claims, but has many warnings. A pair of previous decisions from the district court in McAllen, Texas, stipulated that Manzanares could not be held responsible for these actions. The decision of the Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit basically supports the decision.

“That decision is certainly consistent with what I understand of the action,” Paul Figley, a professor of law rhetoric at the American University Washington School of Law, told Newsweek. “The United States is responsible for the negligence or actions of one federal employee only when he acts within the scope of their work.”

Figley said that while the action might be cruel, the FTCA was built specifically to hold the federal government accountable for claims arising from official misconduct or related to official duties. Claims as stated in the Manzanares case could fail because the plaintiff, who was not named in the lawsuit, could not demonstrate under Texas law that the harassment was related to Manzanares work performance.

These types of cases, however, often succeed, but “they do so in countries that read a wider scope of work,” Figley explains. In Texas, that’s not the case.

The Texas Supreme Court stated that if an employee “deviates from carrying out his duties for his own purposes, the employer is not responsible for what happens during the diversion.”

The lawsuit also alleges that Manzanares Border Patrol supervisors have a duty to monitor him in a way that will prevent the tragedy. However, the appeals court agreed with the district court when noting that recruitment and supervision decisions are discretionary functions, exceptions to the FTCA.

“The federal government is responsible” for the actions of its employees, Figley said, “when there are mandatory rules about what to do.”

The Court of Appeal noted that the plaintiff had raised the prospect of unlawful or negligent actions while Manzanares briefly detained three migrants at a duty station, who would no doubt be within the scope of his work, but that their suit failed to formally include this observation. in their claim. Because of this, the panel of three judges ruled, the plaintiff, who now legally lives in Virginia, “relinquished” those arguments “by not making such claims before the district court.”