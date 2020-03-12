The federal government should stop collecting corporate and individual taxes to fight the coronavirus

Jim Cramer has a radical plan to combat the coronavirus’s economic toll: to suspend federal tax collection.

“The federal government should not take any kind of money from any major company, so that large companies can have cash flow. Also with individuals, so that individuals can have cash flow,” he said. this Thursday morning the CNBC anchor. “There is no need for the federal government to take money at this time. Prints the darn money. “

Cramer also called for US Treasury to issue $ 500 million in 30-year Treasury bonds to create a spending fund to support the economy and “essential industries”. Among the possible are U.S. carriers whose business has fallen sharply due to travel restrictions and public hesitation to travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“If we have a situation where a company is going to be very stuck and in control, then that company must be able to register the Treasury right now. I would not be surprised if the federal government, perhaps through the Federal Reserve, has to be able to buy corporate bonds” , Cramer explained.

If many companies turn to credit lines for banks, it can hurt the banking system, Cramer warned. Typically, companies try to avoid using expensive revolving lines of credit, except in cases of great need. It is possible that if many companies are trying to establish bank credit lines at one time, the availability of bank credit may be contracted.

Mr Cramer argued that only the federal government has the funding necessary to preserve the health of U.S. companies in the eyes of the coronavirus and the extreme measures that the pandemic may counteract.

“Fortunately, the rates are so low that we can do it. We can be the strongest country on Earth if we use the federal government’s balance sheet. Not necessarily the Federal Reserve, but the real federal government, “said Cramer.

Cramer famously argued months before the growth of the financial crisis that monetary policy was too tight, calling on live television that central bankers “know nothing.” While many were scoffing at its “outburst” or “lightning” at the time, it seemed precarious after Wall Street and the US economy reached the end of the collapse in late 2008 and early 2009.

The difference this time around is that Cramer defends fiscal policy instead of monetary policy. This reflects the difference between the economic challenges the country faces: this time we are not facing a financial crisis, but a challenge for the non-financial sector to reduce the demand and supply for the pandemic. It also reflects the fact that interest rates are already so low that monetary policy may not be as effective.

“Everyone owes the government at all times. Everyone in this country, individuals, corporations. They have to be suspended now so they have more money. Are these actions radical? You bet they are. Can they be done without problems? Absolutely, “Cramer said.