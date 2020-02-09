The federal prosecutor is trying to defer Michael Flynn’s penalty plan

February 9 (UPI) – The federal prosecutor filed an application on Sunday to defer the trial of former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

The filing calls for a delay of several key deadlines, as Flynn’s recent request to withdraw his culpable confession to a false statement to the FBI as part of former Special Representative Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election may require additional Testimony.

Flynn said that he had received ineffective support from his former lawyers at Covington & Burling law firm, which would require information and possibly testimony from the file.

“The government is asking the court to suspend the current schedule of disclosure of the accused’s additional request to withdraw his guilt until the government has enabled Covington to provide the information he is looking for,” the files said. “Covington has expressed its willingness to comply with this request, but understandably refused to do so because there is no court order confirming the waiver of the mandate.”

Last month, United States District Judge Emmett Sullivan postponed Flynn’s hearing from January 28 to February 27 after he decided to withdraw his culpable confession.

The registration Sunday does not explicitly request that the hearing be delayed, but instead asks the court to suspend the current meeting schedule.

Flynn requested that the guilty statement be withdrawn on January 14, on the grounds that the prosecutor broke the cooperation agreement when she requested that he be given prison instead of parole.

On December 1, 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty.