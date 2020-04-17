The Federal Reserve has said the US economy could take two years to return to power

Following unprecedented efforts to stabilize markets during the Cronvius epidemic, including injecting billions of dollars into the economy, the Federal Reserve has said the scale of the impact of the outbreak is unknown and may take several years.

Donald Trump has called on the US economy to open up “again” and get Americans back to work, and to issue guidelines to states that allow them to resume their work as usual. However, the Federal Reserve warns that consumer spending and market returns are “normal.” It depends on whether the virus is present or not.

“Certainly there are parts of the economy that I’m boosting the economy as people return to work,” Federal Reserve Chairman John Williams told the New York Economic Club on Thursday.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

He said the return of the US economy to “full power” could take up to two years. “First we have to make sure that we see the number of cases on the plateau and go down, and then we think about the gradual return to normal.”

In March, the country’s central bank cut interest rates to zero after the economy suffered a major setback, although future stock trading continued to decline despite stimulus.

Read more

More than 22 million Americans have been unemployed in the past few weeks following job closures and job losses.

Among a set of plans to tackle the all-encompassing economic crisis, the federal federation is also hoping to raise US Treasury securities capital by at least $ 500 billion, in addition to raising another $ 200 billion in government-backed securities. Increased. Reduce the cost of long-term debt and strengthen the difficult housing market.

In a statement last month, the Federal Reserve said: “The outbreak of the virus has damaged communities and disrupted economic activity in many countries … The Federal Reserve is ready to use all its tools to support the flow of credit to households. And use jobs. “

“In order to put the current situation in context, we are doing more open market operations than ever before for more money,” Mr Williams said on Thursday.

Mr Williams emphasized that “the economy is not going to suffer as much as we did in our lifetime” and predicted that the economy would “not be under pressure” for the foreseeable future.

He declined to give specific details about his economic forecast, but said that the billions of dollars pumped to alleviate the blow to banks should be coordinated with financial aid efforts in Congress. The Federal Reserve and the US Treasury Department have announced plans to issue a 6 billion toman loan.

[Tags ToTranslate] Donald Trump [t] Federal Reserve [t] Coronavirus [t] COVID-19 [t] US Policy [t] USA [t] World [t] News