The Feds have received more than 4M requests for financial assistance since March 15

OTTAWA –

The government has received more than four million applications for financial assistance since March 15.

That was from yesterday, when more than 3.6 million Canadians applied for insurance through employment insurance (EI) or Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB).

Canadians can only apply for CERB since Monday, and applications are delayed by the month of birth. Yesterday there were 788,000 petitioners from Canadians born between January and March, and today there are an additional 537,000 Canadians who were born between April and June.

According to Liberal MP Jean-Yves Duclos, president of the Treasury, opposition to the demand for government assistance has gone out of the water. He said the 2.5 million applications for EI that the government received by Monday morning were more than most governments receive in a year – and that number has now nearly doubled.

“Yesterday we received more than 966,000 applications for (financial assistance). This is a day equivalent to what we have received in more than six months,” Duclos said during a Tuesday news release. afternoon meeting at EDT.

At the time, it also claimed that the government had received 3.6 million applications for emergency services – a number that has now risen to more than 4 million.

“There are more than 3 million applications that have already been processed,” Duclos said.

The new benefit will provide successful applicants with $ 2,000 a month for four months. However, not all of them are right. To be eligible, applicants must earn at least $ 5,000 in the last 12 months or 2019 overall, and must not work for reasons directly related to Health Insurance. -19.

For those who can apply well, Trudeau said the beneficiaries of the direct deposit option will receive a loan in three to five days. Mail-by-mail checks will take longer, with an expected 10-day shipping time.

However, there are concerns from opposition groups that some Canadians may be crossing the cracks. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh sent a letter to Trudeau today requesting the government to provide direct funding to all Canadians in a bid to ensure that no one is lost.

The letter reads “I would like to urge you again to move away from the complicated process along the way and use the international direct payment method we have proposed,” the letter read.

“Unfortunately, your CERB – despite the changes you have made to it – has proven difficult and leaves many Canadians in need of support. In fact, a study by the Canadian The Center for Policy Studies has found that one-third of Canadians in need are not eligible at all. “

However, when CTV Power Host Evan Solomon asked Industry Minister Navdeep Bains whether the government is making a profit on the government, Bains said the government has confirmed that they are helping all those who are not eligible. from current financial services.

“We have different policies to influence Canadians to make sure they have money. If there are Canadians who are losing the loo, so to speak, or not being able to get the money that is they need, we will indentify that case and try to address the discrepancies, ”Bains said.

Canadians looking for benefits can visit this link or call 1-800-959-2041.

With information from CTV’s Michel Boyer and CTV’s Mackenzie Gray

.