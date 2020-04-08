The Feds leave entry of foreign H-1B visa workers during the coronavirus crisis

State Department visa suspension temporarily halted H-1B foreign worker entry to white collar jobs, while Chinese coronavirus crisis increases U.S. unemployment demands to more than ten million.

In any given year, over 100,000 foreign workers are brought to the U.S. with an H-1B visa, and are allowed to stay for up to six years. There are about 650,000 foreign workers receiving H-1B visas in the U.S. at any given time.

Americans are often fired in the process and forced to train their foreign replacements, as Breitbart News emphasizes. More than 85,000 Americans are potentially losing their job abroad, using the H-1B Visa Program.

On March 20, the State Department issued a note announcing that U.S. embassies and consulates would cancel their regular visa processing. The note means that thousands of H-1B visas that would normally have been issued to Indian male nationalities have been stopped, at least temporarily.

“In response to major global challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Department temporarily suspends routine visa services at all US embassies and consulates,” the note states.

Instead, embassies and consulates are using their workforce to repatriate American citizens from around the world to protect them from coronavirus outbreaks. As of April 6, more than 45,000 Americans from 78 countries had been repatriated to the U.S.

Temporary suspension of H-1B visa processing has not prevented the program’s largest beneficiaries from lobbying to keep their foreign workers in the United States As reported by India-based Breitbart News, India-based Breitbart News asks the Department of Work that allows their corporations to keep H-1B foreign visa workers in the United States during the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus.

