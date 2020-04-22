The Feds put up a fight against a difficult 15-day period of self-imprisonment

TORONTO –

The federal government issued an appeal of the court’s unjust enactment of detention centers for more than 15 days.

In a report to the Supreme Court of Canada on Tuesday, the government said it had blocked its attempt to file an appeal from the Ontario Supreme Court that considered the exclusion. over time is cruel and illegal.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Union, which pushed the case, called Ottawa’s decision a good day for justice.

“It’s just shocking because it’s been so long,” said defense lawyer Michael Rosenberg. “Too many suffer unacceptably before the country turns a corner.”

In its decision in March last year, the Ontario Court held that putting prisoners at risk for their own or others’ separation for more than 15 days was a punishment is severe and unusual and therefore unacceptable. The court has given a 15-day review to conclude the action.

However, the federal government is looking for time to go to the Supreme Court, to get a halt to pending cases. The government maintains the lower court did not take into account the outcome of the decision to maintain segregation, and warned that the ban on all cases would be imminent.

“There is currently no other way to deal with this situation, making it safe and secure for all government agencies, prisoners and staff at risk,” the government said. mentioned in the notice of departure for appeal.

Similarly, Ottawa said it had rejected the appeal, one of British Columbia’s top courts being pressed by B.C. Public Service Partnerships.

“It’s a shame that the government brought this claim to the fore,” B.C. unions said in a statement.

In a statement of its own on Tuesday, the government said it decided against the petition to reiterate that it had abolished the crime and replaced it with a new government that took effect when November.

“The (new) foundation is supported with $ 448 million in funding for new staff, heritage and mental health services,” said the public safety and justice director. , “

Studies show that feeding victims to people on contact for much of their day can lead to long-term, even permanent mental illness. The lawsuit alone covers several lawsuits filed nationwide.

In one case, an Ontario judge last August ordered the government to pay up to 9,000 inmates who were held alone for up to $ 20 million for violating their rights.

Justice Paul Perell said in the ruling “The Reform Service manages to maintain segregation in ways that are not harmful to prisoners”. “The class members were hurt by the failure.”

In response to various accusations and scandals, the government amended the law to establish a system of “procedural disturbances.” The goal, he said, is to ensure that residents get at least four hours a day outside of their phones, including two hours a day interacting with others, and all separation sites will be monitored.

“Be careful not to overreact, should it cause significant damage by long-term foreclosure,” Rosenberg said.

.