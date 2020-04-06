The feds say more than 300,000 Canadians have already applied for CERB

OTTAWA –

More than 300,000 Canadians are applying for a new federal financial assistance program for Canadians who lose their earnings from COVID-19 infections within the few hours they can, according to the Treasury Finance President Jean-Yves Duclos.

The application for registration for Canada’s Emerging Emergency Research (CERB) was launched on Monday, on the news that more than two million Canadians lost their jobs during the COVID. -19.

When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the country shortly before noon EDT, he said that 240,000 Canadians had done well. About an hour later, Duclos revealed that the number had jumped to “more than 300,000.”

The new benefit will provide successful applicants with $ 2,000 a month for four months.

However, not all of them will be eligible for new benefits. To be eligible, applicants must earn at least $ 5,000 in the last 12 months or 2019 overall, and must not work for reasons directly related to Health Insurance. -19.

According to Duclos, the initial demand for government assistance was blown out of the water. He explained in his Monday meeting that the 2.5 million applications for Employment Insurance (EI) government received in recent weeks “have been processed quickly,” he said. “even more than the government generally receives in a year.

“Of the 2.5 million requests, 2.1 million of them were completed two weeks ago,” Duclos added, people who applied for EI did not have to apply for CERB.

The government rejected the application, meaning that 300,000 Canadians who applied for the benefit represented immediately a portion of those who applied for a week’s leave. Canadians born in January, February and March today apply, with Canadians who are born later in the month after being referred to the application process throughout the weekend.

For those who can apply well, Trudeau said the beneficiaries of the direct deposit option will receive a loan in three to five days. Mail-by-mail checks will take longer, with an expected 10-day shipping time.

The political parties are against the government for what they say is a hole in the process. Poor financial adviser Pierre Poilievre said there were “serious problems and bad returns” with CERB that left groups like small business owners paying themselves with money distributors and employees who hold some users.

According to The Canadian Press, NDP members Peter Julian and Gord Johns wrote to Morneau Sunday also requesting a change, including saying the actual result was an incentive to not work at all.

The government said they would have more announcements in the next few days about changes to the program. Duclos said they plan to bring our team under the umbrella of CERB: staff with reduced hours, lower-income people than they would get with CERB, and students or other seasonal employees.

Canadians looking for benefits can visit this link or call 1-800-959-2041.

With information from The Canadian Press and CTV’s Rachel Aiello

.