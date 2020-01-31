The Felix Chukka is now 30 percent off at Huckberry

Two variants of the Felix Chukka are now 30% cheaper

Huckberry

The chukka is an indispensable part of a man’s shoe arsenal. They are comfortable (if done correctly) and work well, both pimped up and dressed.

That’s why we’re digging it Felix Chukka from Rhodes Footwear, These handmade boots come from a family-run factory in Portugal and feature a calfskin upper, insole with thermal insulation and an anti-shock foam layer, and a removable Blake stitching.

So they covered comfort and longevity. And now price: Huckberry sells Felix’s brown nubuck and oak suede for just under $ 60.

Buy it now and you can start a lifelong relationship.

Subscribe here for our daily newsletter with offers and products, The Goods,

Note: If you shop using the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small portion of the profit.