The fifth inning: Tyler Chatwood enters the camp as a favorite to win the final rotation spot of Cubs

MESA, Ariz. – For all the uncertainty surrounding the Cubs this spring, the fifth runway might be that Tyler Chatwood can be lost.

That may not be the greatest comfort for Cubs fans who have seen the right-handed man lose his orbit in 2018.

But Chatwood performed well for much of last season from the bullpen – his huge running speed almost halved in the process in 2018 – and pitching coach Tommy Hottovy suggested that the $ 38 million pitcher is the favorite over Alec Mills for the final starter job .

“He clearly wants to be that guy,” said Hottovy. “When he goes in, he is in that place in my eyes to be that guy.

“Chatwood will be ready to go and has really put itself in a good place to be in that role.”

Former Padres and Marlins pitcher Colin Rea proved in Class AAA last year that he is back from a serious injury, and he could also push Chatwood and Mills, Hottovy said.

Outlook Adbert Alzolay, who debuted last year with up and down results, will also make a start this spring, but probably has a more conservative schedule.

“I have no doubt that he is in the mix for things this season, whether it’s in the beginning or mid-season,” said Hottovy.

Note: Free-agent right-handed Taijuan Walker, a smart young starter for the Mariners and Diamondbacks before injuries limited him to 14 innings in the last two years, trained for the Cubs in their spring facility on Monday. “I felt good,” Walker said as he left the complex with his representatives. Team officials refused to discuss the training or their interest in the pitcher.