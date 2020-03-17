The fifth season of She-Ra will be the end of it

All good things must come to an end, and sadly one of them is Se-Ra and the Princess of Power. In an exclusive to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Noel Stevenson shared that the show’s fifth season will be over.

Thankfully, Stevenson told EW that he and his team knew their first episode order right from the start, so things would go according to plan and we will always have his wishes have This advance knowledge allows them to play longer stories and add to the excitement that exists during the show. That’s why we’ve been able to handle so many amazing stories in such a short time.

We have a release date for this final season: May 15th, 2020.

May 15th. The final season Get ready pic.twitter.com/SESmrMPDny

– Noel Stevenson (@GingerHazzing) March 17, 2020

She touched my heart so deeply. The show worked with Gravity Falls, Steven Universe and Star vs. The Forces of Evil to fill the hole left behind in Avatar: The Last Airbender that The Legend of Korra didn’t touch until last.

The talent of Nole Stevenson and the quality of his crew has produced one that I think is a pleasure to watch again. I’ve been so attached to so many characters and relationships, but I felt like the sequel was going to get better so whatever the end, my expectations were well over.

In addition to releasing the endgame date, there was also an interview with Steven Everson of EW Peace. You can read it in its entirety here, but one part that stood out to me is:

“The lies and personalities they created for themselves were in some ways false, they have all been taken away. Our characters have to really look at themselves, ask tough questions about themselves and figure it out. “

This is the reason I like this show – like its characters, but the flaws are made in it. These are the products of their upbringing and all the complex things that come with it. Children born into war and destruction make these natural, so we see in the end how the children of chaos continue to decide how to bring their world back into ruin. But that means the lines between the hero and the villain are going to be very blurry.

If you haven’t seen it before, I would recommend it because it is not only great, but there is a lot of optimism and goodness at the core of the series, which I think we all need a lot at the moment.

Oh, and this final season I need one thing: eventually the cats are growing all the way.

Everyone says it with me:

Katra Redemption RC

– Nia @ (@galaxyeagle) March 17, 2020

(Image: DreamWorks Animation / Netflix)

