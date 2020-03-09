The fifth season of Supergirl is finally starting to go somewhere

Photo: Diyah Pera (The CW) TV Review All our TV reviews are in one place.

In the past, it has become clear that the crisis in Infinite Earth is a huge obstacle to Supergirl’s ability to create rational narrative speed for this scattered, technologically-oriented season. It has interesting ideas and strong character moments, but it doesn’t really add anything more than the sum of its parts. At least until tonight. As an episode, the genre “Jangdu” is the perfect watch on TV. It feels like a decisive change in the right direction as part of an arc throughout the season. “Cangüdan” is finally making some plot moves that the show has wanted for a while. Although we are disappointed to have 14 episodes to get here, it is a comfort that Supergirl has a plan for all the different themes this season has prepared.

It starts with Alex’s new tower (Free Experience?) As a partner in J’onn. Since the release of J’onn DEO at the end of season three, I’ve been waiting for Supergirl to get acquainted with his idea of ​​becoming a private investigator. It is clear that all of his disappearances are common. P.I. The kingdom fits perfectly into both of these characters – with Alex’s apologizing for the sources he had traveled in the past and just kicking the doors for excitement. It’s nice to see J’onn and Alex reuniting again, and Alex’s concern for a person outside of DEO is a welcome addition to his character.

J’onn and Alex’s first mission is to come together for the biggest threat of the week: an alien terrorist with an anti-VR manifesto threatening the start of Obsidian Platinum and plotting to assassinate Andrea Rojas. It included J’onn and Alex in search of the attacker while serving as Andrea’s personal bodyguard during the dark day. William shadows Andrea as a reporter, and this gives her the chance to see Kara in a new light (and for the first time to officially meet Supergirl as well). In addition, the official launch of the Obsidian Platinum gives everyone a chance to review the major technological issues of the season.

I admit, I’m kind of crooked with some of these story lines. I don’t think VR lenses are particularly good for the season and I don’t think Supergirl introduces William for the first time. However, recognizing that these things are for survival (at least so far), I think that Jangdu is doing a great job of developing them. As he respects the boundaries, he sees a softer side of Black William and then opens up to Supergirl, all ready to take the dreadful first step of rejecting the request of history. Elsewhere, conversations about real-world connections with virtual connectivity offer at least a bit of meat and timely. In addition, Andrea’s passion and work for the company is better expressed than ever before.

The worst part of this episode is that Amy Sapphire (Camille Sullivan) finally ends up murdering her husband after succumbing to Andrea’s VR technology and the ability to remodel their home. Amy is ultimately a very important threat (although it is nice to see a TV show cooler once to inspire a female show). However, I liked the summit, which was forced to speak to Amy, who used her more kindness and mercy than a superpower of power. A very Supergirl approach to stopping crime. As a result, taking Black Amy out of Obsidian helps her understand that her husband’s addiction to technology is as harmful.

Amy’s obsession with the story is both chic and stylish with the Lex / Lena subplot. Kara’s ultimatum in “This Super Life” didn’t stop Lena from doing her job because she still believes that her work will be better. However, it was more cautious about ironing out possible defects to ensure that there was nothing to keep Black apart. After several successful animal tests, Lex encourages Lena to try some real people in the “favorite little prison” they own of Project Non-Nocere. (Test subjects are technically voluntary, but it still feels like crossing some ethical boundaries.) Although the non-Nocere calms the wrath of the most violent inmates, it instills a sense of violence and retribution in those who mistreat it. Lex’s sophisticated cell neighbor is Steve Lomeli (Willie Wait).

To his credit, it is enough to ask Lena why she’s gone too far. Does it really make you think that it does help when it hurts people? Like when Lex turned the sun to red to stop Superman? Taking advantage of his newly softened relationship to his advantage, Lex assured her sister’s problem was not deceptive, meaning that Supergirl is very similar to what she thought about him. According to him, it was not Super violent megalomania but Superman’s obsession.

Supergirl is not a purposeful show at all, but it does a great job of showing Lex’s emotional manipulation without justifying it. While Jon Cryer prepared for a fantastic Lex L Author last season, this post-crisis version of the character is even more appealing. It is less evil in terms of purpose and more human (or at least seemingly human) in its methods. Her manipulations are so subtle that she does not know how isolated Lena is from her friends, doubts her instincts, and creates a situation where she relies solely on her ally and moral compass. These are all examples of emotional exploitation and manipulation.

Lex hopes to take a similar approach with Levithan. Asked how to get into the band to place Brainy’s Toyman-inspired “code of ethics”, Lex decided that the carrot was better than the stick. By first offering Andrea’s bodyguard as Supergirl, and then using better social support, she aims to make herself invaluable for Gemma Cooper. He proposes that the subject of Leviathan, Andrea and Luthor be the public image of Obsidian, who neatly touches the central narrative. Black feels hot on the heels of Alex and J’onn, and as wild as Brainy and Lena, it finally feels like the season’s beginning to form. Be late, be strong.

Critical observations

In another pleasant moment of the thematic union, Brainy calls one of his alternatives for a conversation that helps clarify where his head is and makes this sub-Brainys a casual shooting sub-plot.

J’onn gives Alex a Martian tool called “Ali’s Soldier”, which can turn him into any weapon he wants. At the moment, it looks like a reliable weapon, but I think Supergirl will have a lot of fun in Alex’s new single-in-one arsenal.

With the opening dragon fantasy sequence, which has become a simulation of Obsidian Platinum, you can’t say that Supergirl has made a little commitment.

Andrea’s Acrata powers are first activated in the post-crisis universe, and the shadow teleportation continues to look pretty.

Dreamer’s big hero moment is a pleasure, and I’m excited as next week’s episode begins to keep Nia in focus.

Alex heroically rescued Kelly during the attack on Obsidian and was the most chemical I have ever felt between Chyler Leigh and Azie Tesfai.

Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood announced that they were babies some time ago! I congratulate them.

