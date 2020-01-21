The fight against inequality starts in the street, not in Davos

% MINIFYHTML7d1fa02630661e07b5d889432b2cc2b411%

Let’s face it, the World Economic Forum (EMF) that will take place in Davos this month will not resolve the inequality crisis, because the participants, the ultra-rich and powerful 1 percent, are the main beneficiaries of the system that is destroying and throwing the planet away 99 percent.

We don’t have to look far to know how inequality damages us all. Worldwide, inequality is ruining the lives of the majority of the world’s population, while the wealth of the richest people continues to increase. We really live in a crisis of inequality.

While the richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos, complains in the United States that he doesn’t know how to spend his enormous wealth and talks about colonizing the moon, his Amazon company received a $ 129 million tax refund in addition to paying zero federal income tax in 2019. With most Americans struggling from check to check, this raises money that could have been spent on social services, medical care and education. And this tax refund certainly does not guarantee that Amazon employees have a salary and decent conditions.

The climatic emergency shows us to a large extent the problem of inequality: we sacrifice the lives of millions of people, especially the poorest and people in developing countries, so that the large polluting companies continue to plunder their planet. While Australia is burning and Indonesia is struggling with historic floods, governments are fighting to deny science and defend the fossil fuel industry.

Our societies have their roots in patriarchy, racism and many other forms of discrimination. Women, especially women of color., They are most affected by the growing inequality: they are the workers with the most insecure jobs, they are the ones who suffer the most cuts in public services, and much of their work is paid and unpaid is not recognized or rewarded. Our democracies corrode because power and wealth are concentrated in fewer and fewer hands.

While it is easier to think that the increasing wealth of elites, patriarchy, racism, and climate situations are separate issues that we must resolve independently, the truth is that they all come from the neo-liberal economic system being manipulated by and for 1 percent. inequality is not just a flaw in the system, it is the core of the design.

The unlimited greed of the elite for wealth and power makes a dent on the planet and in humanity itself. Human rights will not survive if inequality persists without diminishing.

Many journalists and commentators called 2019 the “year of protest”. We saw a daily wave of protests by those most affected by inequality, as well as a growing movement for climate justice.

Together people protest and write a new story in which our future is not at stake. Various problems created a turning point. In Chile, mass protests were caused by an increase in subway tariff prices. In France it was the rise in fuel prices. In Lebanon it was a new WhatsApp tax.

Young people around the world took to the streets to save the planet from catastrophic climate change because previous generations did not. But these protests also spread throughout society, because people linked their complaints to the fact that change must be systemic, not just small reforms.

And if someone thought the energy and demands of 2019 would end in this new decade, they were wrong. In January, when the bottles of champagne explode in Davos, massive street mobilization is expected in more than 30 countries, including the UK, the Philippines, Zambia, Kenya, India, Zimbabwe, Pakistan, South Africa, and Mexico. The coordinated worldwide protest will see different movements that stand up to the root causes of inequality.

The solutions for inequality and the other crises that it causes come not from the icy mountains of Davos, but from the warm and busy streets of Santiago, Beirut and Manila. We will go out with our demands for better social services, climate justice, minimum vital wages, protection of our democracy, LGBTQIA + rights, gender equality and economic justice. And yes, we ask for more taxes for people like Jeff Bezos. It is time to bill billionaires for all the chaos and destruction that their search for infinite wealth has caused.

When the rich ask at least some of them, we ask that your wealth be taxed more, we know that inequality gets out of hand. The goodwill of the ultra-rich may seem like good news, but inequality will not be resolved by the richest and most powerful people. And it would be naive to think that the promises of governments and global institutions and the promises of charity from the ultra-rich will get us out of this crisis. And that’s what the EMF is about. In fact, on its 50th birthday, the WEF is the embodiment of duplicity. Your time is over.

The change is won on the street. Now we are seeing a redistribution of power initiated by people. The major protests of 2019 formed an inspiration and background for the actions that we will undertake for this new year and the rest of the decade.

People unite and act quickly and urgently, presenting their solutions to the crisis. Now we understand that the problems we face in our societies around the world originate in the same problem we face worldwide: inequality. We are joining forces to create a progressive future in which our lives are not excluded for the benefit of those in power.

The era of false solutions to inequality is over. Now we tell our leaders: listen to the demands of the streets, not the elites.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.