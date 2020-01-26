The fight against Kubrat Pulev was NOT part of Anthony Joshua’s 2020 plan

World Boxing News 26/01/2020

📸 Club Wembley

Anthony Joshua has spoken about his redemption win and plans for 2020 in an ideal world without the need to initiate mandatory commands.

The two-time heavyweight boxing world champion recently performed at a Club Wembley member event where he was interviewed by former cruiserweight world champion and Sky Sports presenter Johnny Nelson.

Some of the questions addressed to AJ are listed below:

How admiration for Ruiz motivated him to regain his titles:

It was a great time to be a fighter after I lost because nobody shook me and no trainer could push my limits. I was in beast mode, ”said Joshuawho performed at a Club Wembley member event in London.

“When I see Andy on the other side of the world, I see what it means to be world champion. When I saw Andy Ruiz admired, I thought, “I want some of it.” That gave me the drive to win back my titles – to see it from the other side, which is admiration and appreciation for your craft.

How the rematch was a mental challenge:

The whole fight was a mental situation. If you want to achieve the same result, I do the same and therefore had to change certain aspects.

“I just had to win and I had to do what I had to do to win.

“If you stick to a game board, it is difficult to do it for 12 rounds. When I looked at Ruiz and saw that he was three stones heavier than I, I thought if he caught me he would blow me away!

“So this fight was all about skill.

About the next fight at Wembley and who he’d like to fight in 2020:

I would 100% like to fight in Wembley again. It’s crazy to say I boxed here. It is a blessing. If it were up to me, I would fight Usyk and the winner of Wilder versus Fury in 2020.

Visit clubwembley.com for more information on Club Wembley experiences