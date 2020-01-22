The filing of state income tax in Louisiana begins on Monday, January 27th

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Treasury is due to begin approving the 2019 state income tax return on Monday, January 27. This is the day on which the IRS receives the federal income tax return for 2019.

Starting January 27, Louisiana taxpayers can submit their income tax returns electronically through Louisiana File Online, the state’s free web portal for individual taxpayers. With Louisiana File Online, taxpayers can:

Submit returns and pay taxes electronically

Check the status of individual income tax refunds

Changes to the current tax return and the tax return of the previous year

Apply for a file extension

Also on January 27th, taxpayers can start filing tax returns to the state using commercially available tax return software. or you can download paper tax forms from the LDR website at www.revenue.louisiana.gov/Forms.

Updated printed forms will not be available until January 27th.

2019 Louisiana Individual income tax returns and payments are due on May 15, 2020.

LDR has implemented enhanced security measures to protect Louisiana taxpayers from identity theft and other types of tax fraud.

If the return does not trigger fraud indicators, taxpayers who receive a refund can expect it within 45 days of the filing date when submitting it electronically and within 14 weeks if they submit the return on paper.

Taxpayers can minimize delays in receiving their refunds by updating their contact information with LDR, including name, address, and phone number.

If a taxpayer has moved or changed their name since their last tax return, they should visit www.revenue.louisiana.gov/AddressChange to provide updated contact information.