The Fillmore, Four-Night Residency, Miami Beach – live review

New order

Fillmore Miami Beach, Miami

14-15, 17-18 January 2020

Audrey J. Golden and Evan D. McCormick assume a four-night residency at New Order in the famous Fillmore, Miami Beach.

When a band like New Order plans a multi-day residency, this evokes the passing of time: the hours on stage become consecutive nights, looking back on all years. Five days passed in Miami Beach, with performances on four nights in historic Fillmore. Every evening there was a new set list with some of the band’s most beloved songs. Of course, these themes of the passage of time are lurking in the New Order and Joy Division catalogs: “Blue Monday”, “Age of Consent”, “Fine Time”, “1963”, “Decades”. In its earliest incarnation, the band was advertised in the past tense: New Order were Joy Division. In these first shows of 2020, the band surrendered to its own nostalgia while keeping a finger on the pulse of the present.

On the first night the band worked backwards from the twenty-first century, starting with “Who’s Joe?” Before they moved to “Dream Attack” and Joy “Disorder”. The following nights the band opened by taking its fans along the decades. On Friday, an opening trio of ‘Age of Consent’, ‘Ceremony’ and ‘Transmission’ created a collective memory in the crowd: we look at the band that defined Factory Records. Bernard took the stage on the last night of the residency and in a whimsical tone, “We’re going to have some fun tonight. Let’s have some regrets” (follow the iconic opening chords of “Regret”).

Seeing a new order is a multi-sensory experience. Building on the band’s many years of collaboration with designers such as Peter Saville and Trevor Key, the residence had a carefully designed video background that reflected New Order’s legacy of fusing sound with visual art and graphic design. Every evening, a cinematic assembly – a music video for each song – invited the audience to listen on time. “Your Silent Face” started with a bird’s eye view of waves that dissolved and quickly zoomed out to satellite images of the Earth. Members of the public immediately see New Order against the enormous scale of the universe, recognizing that the performance is simply a rapture on the radar of time.

For every evening this experience stretched the audience from a party exhibition in Miami to a nightclub thirty years earlier. The dance club hits of the band are the center of gravity of the set lists. On the last two nights, the middle of the “Subculture” illuminates a glorious switch and the Fillmore – wrapped in pulsing rhythm and light – turns into a bouncing Haçienda that no longer exists. On Friday the band drives this rave-wave to ‘Bizarre Love Triangle’ and the Fillmore seems lost in its grip, from the pits to the top of the mezzanine. The residence in Miami seems to be primarily geared to the New DNA acid DNA. The heat of South Beach – even in the depths of winter – reflects the space of Ibiza, where the band recorded a lot of technology. The release of that album saw the first live performance of New Order in 1989 in Miami. Before the first notes of ‘Fine Time’ (a song that only recently appeared in the band’s live repertoire) were released, Sumner remembered: ‘This is a song we wrote a long time ago in Ibiza. “

The nostalgia reaches its peak during ‘Seduction’, the final song of the set on each of the four nights. A video of the open road plays behind the band while New Order invites the audience to the ride. While the audience euphorically radiates the chorus of the song, the images underscore the feeling of an eternal future.

This sonic transport is made possible by the undeniable professional approach of New Order on stage. The wild but precise percussion by Stephen Morris and the ever-increasing synths by Gillian Gilbert create a sound so large that you could live in it. Meanwhile, Phil Cunningham and Tom Chapman transmit closely-fitting layers of guitar and bass on both sides of the stage. Bernard plays the perfect frontman and trades in the guitar and microphone (and melodica). His voice – and his feet – dance lightly over both the sad memories of “Ceremony” and the fear of “Blue Monday”. He gratefully plunges the crowd, thanks them abundantly, even bravely, and hands the microphone in a few rows on the front row of songs. All in all, the band remains inexplicably cool. At some point, an internship hand discreetly arrives to place a refilled champagne flute on Gillian’s synth.

The passage of time seems to be felt most when the band plays Joy Division. Every time New Order executes “Atmosphere”, the video clip of Anton Corbijn from 1988 appears, with small hooded figures with life-size images of Ian Curtis across the screen. Yet the “decades” performance of the residence remains. Pixillated photos of Ian Curtis, ghostly, fade and reappear behind the tape and haunt them. Bernard sings to the crowd: “Where have they been?” Instead of calling the deep tones of Curtis’s voice that speak rhetorically to a stranger, Bernard seems to ask Ian, where have you been? The show turns in for those short moments while the audience thinks about the origin of the band, everything it has lost and everything it has gained.

In their 40 years as a New Order, the band has created its own universe, and the residence offers an opportunity to enjoy it. Graphics by Techniek accompany sounds from Music Complete as images that refer to the ‘cherub’ by Peter Saville and ‘Little Lewey’ dance across the screen while the band plays ‘Tutti Frutti’. ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ concludes the encore of every evening with a flickering tableau from Joy Division and New Order album covers. An Ideal for Living starts with the editing, which progresses along the timeline of the band to images for “1963” and “Regret”. Staggering backwards in time, record covers for “Seduction” and “Atmosphere” appear on the screen. It ends with the running Factory Records label for the single ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ (FAC 23), as if it all mattered.

The residence in Miami was a celebration of the New Order journey and of all fans for the ride. But at the core it all asked us to “go out and have some fun.” As Bernard said on the last night: “It’s Saturday night – let’s have a party.”

Follow New Order on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and their website.

Audrey J. Golden is a professor of literature and film at the University of Simmons. She and her Factory Records collection live live in Brooklyn, NY. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram, and you can view her personal website for more information about her writing and her archive of books, records and ephemeral phenomena.

Evan D. McCormick is a historian at Columbia University. Based in Brooklyn, he writes about music on time and can be followed on Twitter or Instagram.

Related