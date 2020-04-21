Suzanne Collins, author of the hugely successful Hunger series, has confirmed that the new prequel to the “Ballad of Songs and Snakes” franchise will receive a screen adaptation of the big screen.

A new statement confirms that Frances Lawrence will direct the new film, having previously taken the helm for catching fire and both parts of Macking. Collins will play the role of executive producer and adapt the screenplay with screenwriter Michael Arndt.

Last year, Collins announced that a new book would be on the way, due out next month on May 21st. The Ballad of Songs and Serpents is set 64 years before the events of the first famine story and follows the 18-year-old. Karyalanus Snow – Before he became an unworthy Snow president, he played Donald Sutherland in the original film trilogy.

According to an excerpt previously published by Entertainment Weekly, Snow is “a teenager born on privilege but looking for something more, far from the person we know, he will become. Here he is friendly. He is charming. And for now, he is a hero.”

Jennifer Lawrence in “Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1”

It is believed that the new story will be set for the 10th issue of the Hunger Tournament, reports Empire, with young Snowy training with a woman dedicated to District 12. So Jennifer Lawrence does not plan to repeat her role as Katnis Everdin.

“Lionsgate has always been the home of the Hunger movies, and I’m excited to get back to them with this new book,” Collins said in a statement.

“From the very beginning, they treated the original source with great respect, honoring the thematic and narrative elements of the story and assembling an incredible team in front of the camera and behind.

“It’s such a pleasure to reunite with Nina, Francisco and Michael to adapt the novel to the screen and get them to share their wonderful talents again with the world of Panama.”

There is no proposed release date yet – and if the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the filming schedule, fans can wait a while for the next cinematic journey to Panama.

After news of the prequel story was revealed earlier this year, fans voiced their feelings about the ballad about songs and snakes in a vocal social media reaction (January 21).

The move angered fans, writing: “I couldn’t be more disappointed if the next YOUNG GAME is about talking President fucking Snow and trying to portray him as a” misunderstood hero. “The last thing that interests me is the humanization of the fascist dictator because he has a tragic past. “