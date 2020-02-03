The film ‘Hamilton’ hits theaters with the original Broadway cast: release date, actor list and more

LOS ANGELES – “Hamilton” isn’t throwing a shot at coming to the big screen.

The 11-Tony Award-winning musical will be released in theaters by the Walt Disney Studios on October 15, 2021, and will feature the original cast of Broadway.

Actors repeating their roles in the film include Lin-Manuel Miranda in the role of Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette / Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Tony Award nominees Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler / Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan / James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens / Philip Hamilton.

The film is not like the other musicals where the production is recreated on a set, but rather it is a filmed version of the show directly from the Richard Rodgers Theater before the departure of the original cast in 2016.

“We are thrilled that fans of the series and new audiences around the world could experience what it was on stage – and in the audience – when we shot this at the Richard Rodgers Theater on Broadway in June 2016. We wanted to give everyone the same seat, what this film has to offer, “said producer and director Thomas Kail.

The film will transport its audience to the world of Broadway entertainment in a particularly intimate way, creating a new way of living “Hamilton”.

“Lin-Manuel Miranda created an unforgettable theatrical experience and a true cultural phenomenon, and it is for good reason that” Hamilton “was hailed as an amazing work of art. Everyone who has seen it with the cast original will never forget this singular experience, “Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a press release. “And we are thrilled to have the opportunity to share this same Broadway experience with millions of people around the world.”

“I fell in love with musical narration growing up with the legendary collaborations of Howard Ashman-Alan Menken Disney -” The Little Mermaid “,” Beauty and the Beast “,” Aladdin “,” added Miranda. “I’m so proud of what Tommy Kail was able to capture in this filmed version of” Hamilton “- a live theatrical experience that feels just as immediate in your local cinema. We are delighted to partner with Disney to bring the Hamilton’s original Broadway company to the widest possible audience. “

“Hamilton” made his Broadway debut in 2015 and has won numerous awards, including 11 Tonys, a Grammy, an Olivier and a Pulitzer Prize.

“Hamilton” will be released in the United States and Canada on October 15, 2021.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company for this station.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.