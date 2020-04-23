The film producer tells prisoners that the coronavirus is “not a death sentence.”

Film producer Scott Budnick has taken a break from the industry to focus on criminal justice reform, leaving Hollywood, the coronavirus spread behind the bar, and what can he do to help people after they go to jail. Sit on CBS News for an interview about that.

Best known for making films such as “The Hangover” and “The Old School,” Budnick founded a nonprofit anti-recidivism coalition in 2013 to help provide opportunities for people spending time in prison. . Five years later, we launched One Community, a production company that works on movies that affect society. The first project, Just Mercy, was released earlier this year.

Budonik said he was interested in criminal justice after volunteering in a juvenile school in 2004. “To those children [first day],” If I want to change your life, I’ll be there all the time. “And I jumped in earnest,” he said.

Budonik said the ARC helped 1,600 men and women who were previously imprisoned. He said recidivism rates for members of his organization were less than 10%. According to a survey by the Bureau of Justice and Statistics, the national average remains at around 68%.

“It was the best five years of my life when I left the movie industry, launched a non-profit organization and received a huge salary,” he said. “I have people sitting on the sofa in the waiting room at ARC every day and I am passionate about changing their lives.”

Scott Budnick

Jeff Schear Visuals via Getty

During his 15-year volunteer time in prison, Budonik said he was constantly flu-like, and was “spread like a wildfire,” saying he would release coronavirus early in a pandemic. He said more needs to be done to mobilize.

“I believe in the power of redemption and transformation for many people who have done some serious things,” said Badnick. “I don’t think this should be a death sentence for everyone. We need to do wise things to reduce the prison population in a way that does not compromise public safety.”

Mr Budonik said he often receives calls from prisoners who have been known for many years through volunteers. “They are terrifying not only for themselves, but for their families, friends, and communities,” he said.

To address the concerns of the people inside, Budonik has created and distributed a series of video content to a revision facility. His first collaboration aired earlier this month in a prison in California. Rapper Common held a zoom meeting with former prisoners focusing on mental health and safety during the pandemic.

“We were able to take that conversation and send it to the California Department of Corrections,” Budnick said of the initiative. “They put it on every television and every cell, so they could give the people in prison the same type of hope, optimism, and inspiration. About 12 states reached out to show them to show it in their prisons-the same amount of hope and optimism. ”

Budonik showed “just mercy” to the governors across the country in hopes of encouraging dialogue on criminal justice reform. “When I actually smashed the odds and talked about people who changed lives and people listened to it, I really noticed a change in their view,” he added. “I have found that in the film and television business, we have a huge platform that can do a lot of harm when it comes to the stories we talk about or make a lot of money for.”

