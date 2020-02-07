The films that could win the best picture at the Oscars 2020 | Behind the scenes with Sandy Kenyon

NEW YORK – Nine films are nominated for the best film, including one which could become the first non-English language film to win the first Oscar prize.

This film is “Parasite” on a family of crooks in Korea. It is a film which goes from comedy to drama during its duration.

“Parasite”, universally loved by director Bong Joon Ho, could cause a upheaval that would rank alongside the victory of “Moonlight” three years ago.

My favorite movie of 2019 was “1917”. Filmed in what seems like a continuous take, the film that takes place during the First World War brings his horror home in an exciting way: an action film that makes you think long and hard about the futility of war.

Sam Mendes’ First World War film won first prize from the Producers Guild, the Directors Guild and the BAFTA. “1917” is clearly the favorite

“Ford v. Ferrari” ranks as one of the very few films to capture the excitement of racing: to explain why it makes my pulse and my heart speed up.

Saoirse Ronan directs a solid cast in “Little Women” directed by Greta Gerwig. She adapted a timeless story of four sisters. His film resembles a contemporary story instead of the umpteenth version of a 19th century tale.

Loyalty is at the heart of “The Irishman”, an epic mafia at the height of the power of organized crime in the mid-twentieth century. Robert De Niro does his best in ten years as a gun known as The Irishman, who worked for Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa, played by Al Pacino in the first film he made with director Martin Scorsese.

“The most important thing is that he takes care of you,” Pacino told me when the film premiered on the opening night of the New York Film Festival. “He covered you.”

“Wedding Story” has won half a dozen Golden Globe nominations: more than any other film, including nods for the best drama and one each for Scarlett Johannson and Adam Driver playing a couple facing a divorce.

The other nominees are listed below.

BEST PHOTO NOMINATIONS

1. 1917

2. Little women

3. Parasite

4. Marriage history

5. The Irishman

6. Ford V. Ferrari

7. JoJo Rabbit

8. Joker

9. Once upon a time in Hollywood

