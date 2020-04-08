Spoilers ahead for Sailing Creek series finale. After six years, dozens of wigs and a sturdy tab at Tropical Cafe, (most of them) the roses are finally leaving Sailing Creek. David and Patrick are happily married, Mr. and Mrs. Rose went to Los Angeles, and Alexis moves to New York City. But if anything, the end of the Sailing Creek series reinforced the idea that the roses will always be part of the town – and that the town will always be part of it.

Now, people who have been indistinctly changed, the roses have finally reached a point where they feel (slightly) comfortable showing affection for one another: Johnny drops everything to fix David’s wedding day, Moira counters through tears, and Alexis tells David, without hesitation, She loves him. They also grew immeasurably in other ways – so much so that Alexis tells her mother, “Part of me feels I’m almost glad we lost the money.” And they also left their mark on their fellow residents.

So before saying “Best Wishes” and “Congratulations” to this quirky Canadian comedy, let’s take a look back at how everyone has come.

David Rose

Anyone who knew that of all the roses, it would be David who would stay in town – especially given that he was “personally offended” by Coffee Tropics when he first encountered him. Although he was pampered and condescending when we first met him, David has since become a kind and loving person (and maintained his incredibly dry sense of humor). He also successfully launched his expert after accidentally running the Bern shirt for economic destruction, playing a baseball game, coping with his fear of heights and falling in love. He and Patrick even stumbled upon a lovely home that looked like Kate Winslet’s cottage on holiday. Oh, David!

Alexis Rose

Shortly after arriving at a sailing creek, Alexis tried to skip town with her hipster boyfriend, Stavros. And after breaking up with her fiancee, Ted, she immediately started dating a pole. But since she became her independent woman, getting her GRE, attending college in the community, performing an evocative version of her hit single, “A Little But Alexis,” opening her own PR business, and making the difficult but mature choice to part with her TD. Now, she’s headed to New York to bolster her career – this time without a financial boost or a man waiting for her as an incentive.

Moira and Johnny Rose

Upon landing a first crash in a sailing stream, the Roses couldn’t be more desperate to get out. But over the years, Moira has learned to be a more giving friend as well as a more engaged parent. She also weaned herself from the many self-medicating drugs, made a successful City Council career, starred on the hit hit The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening, and even negotiated her way back to Sunrise Bay reboot. Oh, and don’t forget the fact that her legacy will last through Moira’s Rose Garden.

Johnny, meanwhile, spent most of the program frustrated with himself failing to support his family. But in the end, Stevie inspired Mr. Rose to use his business fit and franchise a series of roadside motels. Now, he can help run the business while living with Moira in L.A.

Stevie Bud

When we first met Stevie Bud in Season 1, she was closed, cynical and unmotivated to leave her job without a job at a motel. Since Stevie had sex with David, regretted immediately, starred in a local cabaret production, applied to be a flight attendant with Larry Air and helped launch a motel franchise.

Sands of Twila

Out of everyone in the series, Twila may have changed the least. She’s still working on a tropical coffee, just like she did when the Roses first met her in Season 1 – it’s just now, she owns the place. By all accounts, Twila remains happily in town – of course she doesn’t visit Alexis in New York.

Rowland and Jocelyn Sailing

The Stitts will also remain in town to run the franchise at the local level. None of them made much difference, but their friendship with the roses taught them that it was okay to be selfish from time to time and dream big. In addition, Roland gave Roses a perfect farewell gift: finally changed the town sign. Now, it is plastered in the faces of the roses, and “Don’t worry, it’s his sister!” Is changed to “Where everyone fits.”