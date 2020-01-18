The finale of the first season of “Party of Five” will include a special 90-minute episode | Brandon Larracuente, Elle Paris Legaspi, Emily Tosta, Niko Guardado, Party of Five, Television

The cast of Party of Five made a special announcement during the Winter TCA Press Tour 2020!

Emily Tosta, Brandon larracuente, Niko Guardado, and Elle Paris Legaspi took the stage during the Freeform segment of the event held at Langham Huntington Friday January 17 in Pasadena, California.

They revealed that Party of Five will end its first season with a 90-minute episode on March 4 at 8:30 p.m. IS / PST.

Party of Five follows Acosta’s five children as they navigate daily life and struggle to survive as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported to Mexico.

Creator Amy Lippman, who also created the original series, said at the event (via Deadline): “What is the same thing is that we took the characters from the original and translated them. If you knew the original, you will get there and you will feel like “I sort of know who these kids are.” We put them in a different situation. That said, there are Easter eggs. “

She teased that this season, “all children have romantic interests and some of them will echo the original.”

“I’m as proud of that as I was on the other show”, Amy continued. “To me, it’s like it’s something important. In many ways, this is a much better idea than the original because the problem is that when you face the death of a parent, it is less urgent every year that you pass that death. What we have trouble doing with the (original) series, and I hope we did it successfully, that it ceased to be the unifying idea of ​​the show. It was just a family show. “

“This program gives you the opportunity to consider these children as children who grow up and learn things about themselves but in an extraordinary situation,” she added. “I wish it was more extraordinary.”

Party of Five is broadcast on Wednesday on Freeform. Watch an extract of the first episode now!

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U2_e-a85GhY (/ integrated)

Party of Five Season 1, Episode 4 | Preview: Valentina is growing up | Free form

More than 15 photos inside the Party of Five cast during the event…

