The finale of the Schitt’s Creek series

Photo: Pop TV

This is what happened on television on Tuesday, April 7. It is always the East.

The best choice

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV, 8 a.m., special time, series finale) and best wishes, best wishes: A Schitt’s Creek Vedis (8:30 a.m., one hour special): It’s time to say goodbye to the Rose family and their friends and loved ones at Schitt’s Creek. Ronnie’s last eye socket. Twyla’s final smoothness. A handful of “Ew, Davids” and “Glasses” screams and a final parade of Moira Rose’s wigs. It all has to end, but we were sure because we were happy that this wonderful series would come out on its own terms. (There are many reasons, but there is one – can you imagine how good a self-quarantine episode would be?)

Gwen Ihnat will take part in the finale of the series, which will watch an hour-long special staff, the staff, staff and creative staff really said goodbye to a special show.

Can you bend The first five seasons are available on both Netflix and CW Seed. Sixth, if you have a cable access, you can broadcast from the Pop TV application. Please watch – this is the hell of a comfortable meal.

Permanent coverage

Wild card

Son O.G. (TBS, 10:30 a.m., third season premiere): Tracy Jordan’s star-studded series returns tonight for its third season. If you’re looking for a new thoughtful 30-minute comedy to fill the void in Schitt’s heart, this is a pretty solid choice.

Tray (Jordan) is a great place to start, but like Schitt’s Creek, it’s not a show that doesn’t show down. Jordan is big, but like Tiffany Haddish, Allen Maldonado and Ryan Gaul, Taylor Mosby and Dante Hoagland, they play Tray’s kids.

Can you bend Yes. The first two seasons are available on Netflix, and when you meet Desert Loaf, it’s a great time to fix yourself.

. (take tags) What’s in the