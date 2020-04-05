The Finals ended with the Big Cliffhanger before the Finals were released

When “The Walking Dead” announcing that they will not be releasing Season 10 until later this year due to a delay in coronavirus, we know there are a few strings left from the penultimate episode – but Tuesday night is a treat!

As of right now, there is no set return date for the final episode, which will air sometime before Season 11 begins. According to runner Angela Kang, they are “very close” to finishing, but there are a few production tweets that they can’t do until they are gone and back again.

With that said, let’s break down each week’s main story, beginning with the one that brings the episode to its end.

Beta is doing his job

Although he may wear half of Alpha’s face as a mask, Beta made it clear that he didn’t need any upgrades when it came to his name – almost killing a woman who called him “Alpha.”

Now, in the hands of the Whisperers and a new zombie monster, Beta immediately walks into Alexandria, where he first discovered it. Fortunately, the rest of us were intelligent and transported her to a nearby hospital before Beta was able to get her revenge for Alpha’s murder, so Aaron and Alden weren’t the only ones to hide their bad noise.

In an exciting new development, Beta hears a voice that tells her where the survivors are hiding. After the group changed course and went to the hospital, they found Aaron and Alden and took them captive. At this time, we do not know what happened to them.

The episode ends with Beta, listening in his head, appearing outside the hospital with an accidental arm behind him. This is a scary final shot and the fact that it doesn’t do anything seems promising to anyone inside. The big question remained unanswered until the very end: how could he fight himself without a miracle?

Daryl and Negan, grief counselors

Both Daryl and Negan teamed up with younger brothers and sisters this week, offering advice and shoulders to cry (or slap) after Alpha and Michonne’s departure.

For Daryl, he spent the season with Judith, who wanted to learn how to walk carefully and to keep everyone honest as her coach. They confronted a Whisperer who defended the group, saying Beta was “lost” after Alpha’s death. Without the information to be sold, Daryl shot him in the head, claiming it was a more merciful death than letting it slide. Judith felt a slight word that she had just left her body, however, and became emotional as she faced court proceedings.

“What if you get lost so no one can see you, RJ or mom or mom,” she said, crying “I want to get back together, house, that’s all.” When she tells him that Michonne has been traveling to help others and is looking for Rick, she says she is afraid to leave him too. He was encouraged by the fact that the rest of his family was his family and he told her that “no one can take the place of the person you want to be, but that doesn’t mean everything else is going to break your heart.”

At the end of Negan’s case, he negotiates with Lydia, who has a complicated feeling about the death of her mother Alpha. Yes, she did terrible and horrible things, but, Negan told Lydia, “she is still your mother.” He didn’t want to show his sadness until he was too much. She finally fell into Negan’s arms, as he hugged her to comfort her.

It will be interesting to see if Negan and Lydia will continue as the show continues.

Carol finds forgiveness

While Connie is not there, Kelly and Carol, her boyfriend, need to clear things up.

The two ran together, and Carol apologized for being responsible for the fall of the cave and said she wished the incident could happen. Kelly, however, is convinced that Connie is wrong. She then tells Carol how Connie feels deaf, that she is “powerful,” before she even forgives.

“I heard the story about you in the old days. You just go out and do the only thing you can do. Wolf Lone. This is your greatest strength,” he told Carol. “You can’t lose everything about yourself because something bad is happening.”

The Queen gives Runaround Royal

After a brief appearance last week, we got a good introduction to Princess, her character from the comic books that finally made her TV debut.

The princess, whose real name is Juanita Sanchez, explained that she did not want to call herself a Queen because the words “would make me old and beautiful.” When she announced that she had been alone for over a year, she wondered if Eugene, Yumiko and Ezekiel were real.

Ezekiel overcame him by complaining about the “show” he had set up throughout the city, before frightening their horses by firing guns at some zombies. Miko didn’t hesitate to trust Princess’s help, but the other two in the group cut her off, and they set out together to find some new wheels.

Princess was walking down the street (no?) And crossing them through a mine again – she never loved Yumiko – before realizing they had given her the race and take them to the longest route possible. barn full of bicycles.

They were killed, but they had good reason: they liked it, they wanted to be with them all, and they worried that they would leave when they got what they needed. He won a victory over Eugene when he declared that the zombie was no different than the pre-Apocalyptic life, when he remembered that he had his own and was told “it’s hard to love.” Yes, Eugene was there.

That’s exactly what touched Miko’s heart when she invited Princess in their quest to find Stephanie, the woman on the other end of the radio.

Again, we’ll have to wait until the final finale to see how well Stephanie deals, even if all the signs point to the Commonwealth – a progressive society from comics like the world. the zombie – the true ideal. period.

You see it at every finale. In the meantime, stand by!