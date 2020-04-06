The financial strikes piled up for college as some battled to survive the coronavirus pandemic

Colleges across the country are scrambling to close budget holes and some have been pushed to the brink of collapse after a coronavirus outbreak caused financial losses that could total more than $ 100 million at some institutions.

College notes say they’re hitting heavily as students reimburse students for housing, food and parking after campus closures last month. Many schools will lose millions more in ticket sales after their athletic season has been cut short, with some saying large stocks of reserves have been wiped out amid swings in the stock market.

But college leaders say that’s just the beginning of the problems: Even though campus is relaunching this fall, many worry that many won’t return. There is widespread fear that an economic downturn is leaving many Americans unable to afford tuition, and universities are forecasting steep drop-offs among international students who may think twice about studying abroad so soon after a pandemic.

“If you play the scenarios out there, it really makes you nervous,” said Mary Papazian, president of San Jose State University, who estimates she will lose $ 16 million by the end of May. “We can look at cutting academic programs if it happens. We can be looking at people. It’s a terrifying situation if the worst happens.”

Dozens of universities have established hiring deadlines, and many are closing construction projects to make enough money to pay staff. But university presidents say their savings will only stretch so far, and many are asking the federal government for a second stimulus package to avoid deeper cuts.

President Donald Trump’s $ 2 trillion relief bill was signed last month for $ 14 billion for higher education. The American Council on Education, an association of college presidents, has called for $ 50 billion and called the package “woefully inadequate.”

“This crisis has resulted in severe student disruption, institutional operations and institutional finances. On some campuses, it creates an existential threat, resulting in closure, “Ted Mitchell, the group’s president, wrote in a letter to Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

Even colleges with deep reserves are expecting a painful financial blow from the pandemic. Brown University was among the first to announce a hiring of employees, citing “dramatic reductions in revenue.” Yale University followed on March 31, asking the departments to update budget in preparation of a “significant loss” of revenue.

The University of California, Berkeley, and the University of Wisconsin, Madison, each expect losses of about $ 100 million, and are assuming the campus reopens by this fall.

It leaves some colleges wondering if they can meet the demand for financial aid, which is expected to increase as millions of Americans lose their jobs. Many schools draw from their endowments to pay for scholarships, teacher jobs and campus operations, but these reserves have taken deep losses as markets dry up.

Bucknell University in Pennsylvania says it has lost $ 150 million in its endowment following recent investment losses. At the College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts, the endowment dropped by 15% and officials feared a similar drop in fundraising.

Revenue Philip Boroughs, president of Holy Cross, said that “Financial aid will be a major hit this year.” “We’ll look at all the current costs and go through them with a fine-tooth comb.”

Perhaps the biggest question for colleges is the fall enrollment. Recent surveys have found that high-performing seniors plan to take a gap year before starting college. At the same time, colleges were required to cancel campus visits and other events for court students.

It is a major concern for colleges that have come to rely on international students, especially those from China. At the University of Connecticut, which hosted nearly 3,000 students from China last fall, authorities are supporting international enrollment of 25% to 75%, a loss of up to $ 70 million next year.

Still, the financial shock is likely to be strongest in smaller private colleges and regional public universities, which hold smaller reserves and run on leaner budgets. Some are adding significant costs to move online classes as they lose income.

David Li Tandberg, vice president of policy research and strategic initiatives at the State Association of Higher Education, said he is the big double whammy with several hits on the revenue side and new hits on the side. “I’m afraid we’ll lose some private institutions. I have no idea how many, but many of them have operated on the margin already.”

At Benedict College, a historically black school in Columbia, South Carolina, officials expect to lose $ 2 million in housing repayments from a $ 52 million budget. The school, which has already been under financial strain, is looking for ways to cut costs and says it will pursue layoffs if needed.

“We have to think clearly about the future of the institution,” said Roslyn Clark Artis, the school’s president of 2,000 students. “The notion of repaying such a significant amount would ruin the institution, there’s no doubt.”

Mississippi’s College of Colleges, which has been struggling to maintain enrollment in recent years, expects to reimburse $ 1 million in housing fees from $ 33 million in annual revenue. Amid uncertainty around the fall, school faculty and staff made daily calls to help attract prospective students.

Other colleges face more threats to survival. At Central Washington University, a public university of 12,000 students, the school board has declared a “state of financial requirement” authorizing the president of the school to take any action to stay afloat, including faculty termination.

And for some schools, the latest losses have proven insurmountable. MacMurray College, a private school in Jacksonville, Illinois, has announced that it will close completely later this spring. The disruption caused by COVID-19 was not the only factor in the decision, officials said, but it “complicated” the school’s financial health.

Other schools cancel campus maintenance and ask faculty to cancel future trips, but some say layoffs are inevitable. At the University of Miami at Ohio, which is benefiting a dropout of 20% of new students, officials are writing out plans that would cut half or all of the school’s assistant teacher visits.

Papazian, president of the State of San Jose, urged Congress to give more help to help avoid cutting damage. His college will try to prevent layoffs, he said, but he needs to do “whatever it takes” to survive.

“This is what we had in 2008, but many times worse,” Papazian said, referring to the Great Recession. “The sheet is deeper this time, and the recovery period will last longer. And there will be many students who are lost or injured because of it.”