The financiers who made him rich on ‘Joker’

Joker, the study of the villainous character of villain Batman from DC Comics, is nominated for 11 Oscars this weekend, the greatest of all films. Perhaps most importantly for producer Warner Bros – the once commanding studio that has lagged behind Disney in superheroes – Joker is one of the most profitable comic book movies of all time.

The R-rated film about a mentally ill murderer generated $ 1.1 billion ($ 1.7 billion) in box office sales with a modest production budget of $ 55 million, shocking Hollywood executives. ComScore analyst Paul Dergarabedian said Joker was “one of the most unexpected results” for any film he has seen in a 30-year box office career.

But Warner Bros is not the only one to have taken advantage of the improbable blockbuster. Other beneficiaries include: Canadian pension funds, mutual funds, insurance companies – and a pair of former investment bankers.

The fact that the financiers won a good share of the Joker’s booty underscores the timidity in certain parts of Hollywood, where the big studios are reluctant to take big risks – essentially everything that does not come under the world of sequels and well-established franchise films. What Hollywood once derided as “stupid money” is, increasingly, the funding of some of Hollywood’s most daring creative bets.

Joker director Todd Phillips, whose credits include comedies such as The Hangover, wanted to pay a grim tribute to 1970s cinema like Taxi Driver, drawing a parallel between Joker and the psyche of real mass killers.

It took Phillips a year to convince Warner Bros. to sign the controversial film. “There were emails about,” You realize we are selling Joker pajamas at Target, “” Phillips told the Los Angeles Times. Warner Bros accepted it only by sharing the risk with two co-financiers, Bron Creative and Village Roadshow, who each absorbed around 20% of the production budget.

“The assumption was that it would make about $ 100 million in the United States,” said Mooky Greidinger, chief executive officer of Cineworld, the largest cinema owner in North America. “And suddenly, he comes and makes a billion around the world. It’s crazy.”

External investors have funded films for a century, dating back to the tycoon Howard Hughes in the 1920s. But within the company, they have sometimes been viewed as naive and spendthrift dupes, Hollywood lovers, who underestimate how unpredictable film sales are. Choosing projects often refused by large studios was an additional handicap.

The practice has been characterized by wealthy individuals with an affinity for film. Billionaires such as Australian James Packer, Len Blavatnik, Ukrainian-born investor, current US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, private equity financier Thomas Tull and eBay founder Jeff Skoll have expanded their repertoire to the creation of films.

There have been waves of enthusiasm. In the 1990s, German funds took advantage of a tax loophole to buy in Hollywood. Then Wall Street crowded in the 2000s, when Relativity Media founder Ryan Kavanaugh courted bankers with access to celebrities. Between 2005 and 2008, hedge funds and private equity groups invested about US $ 12 billion in studio film slates, according to data from the University of Southern California.

After the market collapsed, Chinese investors entered, with giants such as Tencent, Alibaba and Dalian Wanda having paid the money. But now Chinese money has dried up. Large studios make fewer films, and even fewer films which are not linked to existing franchises. They do not want to allow outside investors to these films because they want to keep their expected wealth. But for other films, such as adult dramas, the studios want to cover their risk.

So who are the happy investors who got a piece of Joker?

Jason Cloth was an investment banker who got into entertainment with an impulse loan to a manager of Canadian singer The Weeknd.

The 53-year-old, who bets on Hollywood in an office in downtown Toronto, is skeptical about funding the films. “There are 50,000 films made each year. Maybe 800 in total that will make a theater out of it. And within that, there may be a few hundred that you would never want to be a part of. worry about how to get a piece of these 200. “

Cloth’s Creative Wealth Media sources from institutional investors such as pension funds and mutual funds. The group formed a joint venture with the production company Bron Studios in 2016 called Bron Creative. Bron Creative signed a $ 100 million agreement with Warner Bros in 2018 to fund a list of films, which explains how he got involved with Joker.

Joker’s other financier Village Roadshow, which has been funding Warner Bros. films for decades, is controlled by Vine Alternative Investments, a New York-based asset manager specializing in the entertainment industry, and the capital group- Falcon investment.

Vine CEO James Moore, former JPMorgan investment banker, said he noticed “there is a strong correlation between the functioning of (entertainment) assets and the functioning of other assets in the markets. financial “.

“These were long-term, sustainable cash flows that could be measured with a high degree of accuracy, and you could manage risk if you manage them properly,” Moore told the Financial Times.

Vine buys libraries of old movies and TV shows, which Moore says are attractive because consumer demand for entertainment is “not terribly affected by recessions, capital market events, or other exogenous factors “.

In retrospect, Warner Bros. executives can kick themselves for giving outside investors a share of Joker’s huge profits. But the vast majority of the time when studios are looking for co-funding partners, sharing the risk is the right strategy, said Tom Ara, co-chair of DLA Piper entertainment firm in Los Angeles.

“Films based on new, unproven intellectual property carry significant financial risk that studios carefully share with outside financial partners,” said Ara. “When it comes to predicting whether a photo will be successful, as William Goldman once said,” No one knows anything. “”

Warner Bros declined to comment.

Joker can be compared to Avatar a decade ago: another blockbuster in which the co-funding partners made a lot of money. Director James Cameron spent years trying to convince Fox to fund his futuristic sci-fi film starring computer-generated aliens.

Fox, who had been frustrated with Cameron’s hot air balloon spending on their previous collaboration, Titanic, finally agreed to fund Avatar. But only with the help of two private equity groups – Mnuchin’s Dune Entertainment and Ingenious Media – who assumed 60% of the financial risk.

Avatar continued to break the world box office sales record.

Written by: Anna Nicolaou and Alex Barker



© Financial Times

