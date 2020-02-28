the-finest-ever-marillion-music-discovered

Marillion lovers have voted for the prog legends’ greatest at any time track.

Neverland, the epic keep track of that closes 2004’s acclaimed Marbles album, topped a poll of The 50 Greatest Marillion Tracks in a model new specific magazine dedicated to the band.

Much more than 8000 lovers voted in the poll, which noticed Neverland beating Kayleigh, This Strange Engine, Script For A Jester’s Tear, The Good Escape and Sugar Mice, all of which appear in the Leading 10.

Also in the record of The 50 Biggest Marillion Tracks are Fish-period classics this kind of as Marketplace Sq. Heroes, Fugazi and Slainte Mhath together with Hogarth-fronted anthems like Beautiful, Ocean Cloud and Seasons Stop.

The poll options in Marillion: Prog Exclusive, a 148-webpage exclusive version magazine brought to you by the people guiding Prog and Classic Rock.

As very well as a rundown of The 50 Greatest Marillion Music, the journal also characteristics in-depth stories behind the band’s basic albums, which include Script For A Jester’s Tear, Misplaced Childhood, Clutching At Straws, Seasons End, Brave, Fearful Of Daylight, Radiation, Marillion.com, Appears That Cannot Be Produced and Anxiety.

It also features rare and unseen images of the band, as well as up-shut-and-own interviews with latest band users Steve Hogarth, Steve Rothery, Mark Kelly, Peter Trewavas and Ian Mosley, as well as former singer Fish.

In addition, the journal capabilities TWO brilliant handles for the price tag of a single: a planet special Fish-period go over established journal by initial Marillion album artist Mark Wilkinson on a single facet, and a Hogarth-period cover showcasing the band’s prolonged-running existing line-up on the other, photographed completely for Prog. Remember to take note that the two handles show up on distinctive sides of the exact same journal – they are not available independently.

Marillion: Prog Special is onsale now.

Look at out some of the interviews and functions in Marillion: Prog Particular beneath.

