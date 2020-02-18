[the-finest-shahid-kapoor-dialogues]

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="350" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/OYlloaSih48" width="630"></noscript>

Shahid Kapoor is certainly one of the most proficient actors we have in the field. No matter whether for his overall performance, his design or his appeal, the actor often nails each and every role he is introduced. From passionate comedies, to comedian capers and some critically acclaimed films, Shahid He has offered Bollywood some of the ideal flicks. From Romeo in R … Rajkumar to Tommy Singh in Udta Punjab, the actor has only proved his worth with each individual character and film. The actor is loved for his killer dance moves and his impeccable dialogue shipping and delivery. In our Bollywood dialogue phase, these are some of our favored dialogues of Shahid of his movies