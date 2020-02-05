The first candidates for the escape to the head of the Super Rugby team of the week

Super Rugby has been going on for another year. After a first round which has reserved a few surprises, Christopher Reive brings you the team of the week.

1. Aidan Ross (chefs)

An 80-minute move to the front row in the heat of summer is a success in itself, but Ross was a physical and imposing presence on both sides of the ball throughout the fight against the Blues and was rewarded with a try late in the room. .

Aidan Ross made a massive first place turn for the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho (chefs)

Given the first opportunity in jersey # 2 with outgoing hooker Nathan Harris excluded for the year, the impact of Taukei’aho was felt early and often with testing on each side of the mid -time. He approached well and was reliable on set pieces.

3. Allan Alaalatoa (Brumbies)

Playing an important role in the Brumbies’ hard-hitting victory over the Reds, Alaalatoa started the season well across the park in a fine 77-minute performance. Brumbies’ support worked hard around the blackout and made lots of catches, as he raised his hand to bring the ball into contact when necessary.

4. Guido Petti Pagadizaval (Jaguares)

Strong on set pieces, flawless in defense and a voluntary ball carrier, Pagadizaval made a strong turn in the peloton for the Jaguares to help provide the platform for an impressive victory against the Lions.

Guido Petti Pagadizaval started the season in shape for the Jaguares. Photo / Getty Images

5. Mitchell Brown (chefs)

The only player to have made 20 or more tackles in the first inning of the season, Brown got muscular and took advantage of every opportunity to make his mark in the game. Although he had a quiet attack play by his standards, he was everywhere on the defensive side of the ball, working hard at the breakdown and tackling. He was also impressive on the free kick, knocking down three alignments while stealing two more from the Blues’ throw.

6. Lachlan Boshier (chefs)

What an absolute threat this man was to break against the Blues. Boshier had a huge defensive stint, getting four reversals and making double-digit tackles. He had a huge influence on the result, with solid work on an 80-minute performance.

7. Pieter-Steph du Toit (Stormers)

At 2m, du Toit is one of the biggest open flankers in the game, but its size does not affect its mobility and it is another Stormers player to wear its World Cup form during the season from Super Rugby. The mighty du Toit was extremely influential in his team’s big win and was not taken aback by a push in the face of Canes against Du’Plessis Kirifi.

8. Isi Naisarani (rebels)

While the rebels came out on the wrong side of the general ledger in Japan, Naisarani was a force throughout the contest. Working hard during the outage to guarantee the turnover, to attack well and run the ball with force, Naisarani did his part for a team which sometimes found it difficult to execute.

9. Herschel Jantjies (Stormers)

Organize his team’s first try against the Hurricanes at Newlands with a perfect cross kick and score one himself 40 meters after another visitor error. He has real vision and rhythm. One to watch.

10. Garth April (Sunwolves)

One for the “who the hell is this guy?” list, April announced herself at Super Rugby by orchestrating the first upheaval of the season. The South African, who played a game for the Sharks in 2018, looks like money for the Sunwolves, with a great all-round kick game and a solid vision for the game.

11. Mark Nawaqanitawase (Waratahs)

The 19-year-old rookie made important games in his Super Rugby debut, including an interception try that, at the time, kept the Waratahs in the game. Nawaqanitawase found ways to get involved at all throughout the match and went to get work on both sides of the ball.

Mark Nawaqanitawase impressed during his Super Rugby debut for the Waratahs. Photo / Photosport

12. Ben Te’o (Sunwolves)

While his racing game was well contained by the rebels, the former English international found many ways to help his team both in attack and in defense. With a decisive pass and a few turnovers, as well as two-digit tackle numbers, Te’o impressed during his Super Rugby debut.

13. Braydon Ennor (crusaders)

Ennor is one of those guys you can give the ball to, say “shake things up,” then sit back and watch him do just that. A constant presence in the Crusader attack, Ennor rolled through the defense on his way to score two tries and help on another. He also got three turnovers, just for good measure.

Braydon Ennor scored two tries in the Crusader game against the Waratahs. Photo / Photosport

14. Will Jordan (crusaders)

In the same vein as Ennor, Jordan made his way with the Waratahs. Running over 140m over 18 races and scoring a double, Jordan’s influence on the attack was indisputable. He also got some turnover and worked hard defensively.

15. David Havili (crusaders)

Havili impressed by taking the place of kicks, when his racing game was phenomenal. He beat defenders across the park, breaking the line four times over 110 meters and demonstrated his unloading abilities.

