The first candidates for the escape to the head of the Super Rugby team of the week

By
Nellie Donald
-
0
16
The first candidates for the escape to the head of the Super Rugby team of the week

Super Rugby has been going on for another year. After a first round which has reserved a few surprises, Christopher Reive brings you the team of the week.

1. Aidan Ross (chefs)

An 80-minute move to the front row in the heat of summer is a success in itself, but Ross was a physical and imposing presence on both sides of the ball throughout the fight against the Blues and was rewarded with a try late in the room. .

Aidan Ross made a massive first place turn for the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

Guido Petti Pagadizaval started the season in shape for the Jaguares. Photo / Getty Images

7. Pieter-Steph du Toit (Stormers)

Mark Nawaqanitawase impressed during his Super Rugby debut for the Waratahs. Photo / Photosport

Braydon Ennor scored two tries in the Crusader game against the Waratahs. Photo / Photosport

.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR