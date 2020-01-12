The first Cartoon Network Hotel in Lancaster County opens

Loading...

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, PA. – Cartoon Network fans can now experience a magical getaway in Lancaster County.

The Cartoon Network Hotel has opened its doors this weekend. It is located next to the Dutch wonderland. The hotel has 165 rooms based on legendary Cartoon Network shows. Show screenings, an arcade room and interactive displays are also some of the cool features guests can enjoy. The managers said the hotel has a lot of fun with the cartoon theme that you won’t find anywhere else.

“Every single room is characteristic,” said Diana Bernardo, general manager of the Cartoon Network Hotel. “It’s always a surprise. You can also request a bespoke room package, where we give you a little treasure hunt to find goodies in the room and customize your room to your favorite show. We hope the Cartoon Network Hotel is a travel destination of its own It’s the first one in the world, so there are some unique experiences that you won’t find anywhere else in the world. “

The hotel also has a full-service restaurant that is accessible to everyone and where you can bring food from a variety of cartoon series to life. Prices start at $ 169 a night.

40.046657

-76.178374