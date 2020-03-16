The first case of a coronavirus positive reported in Gurugram – India News

Haryana is the first positive case of coronavirus disease (covid-19) reported from Gurugram on Monday.

An official newsletter published by the state health department said that the National Institute of Virology, Pune, found that the sample of one suspect’s report was positive.

Senior doctors at the department said the patient was a 26-year-old woman and a Gurugram resident. She returned from Malaysia and Indonesia a few days ago and had some symptoms of coughing and sneezing. She notified the department and quarantined her house.

Health teams began work on Monday after the virus was confirmed and moved it to an isolation ward, in addition to guaranteeing all members of her family and other people around her. “Samples of all these people were also sent to Pune Lab,” said a top doctor.

YOU NEED TO BE AWARE

Meanwhile, people in general and all employees – from top to bottom – would see intense awareness in their offices across the state from Tuesday to check for the spread of coronavirus (covid-19).

Keshni Secretary-General Anand Arora held video conferences throughout the day with top state, regional and regional officials and senior doctors in the health department and stressed the urgency to focus on the prevention of the said virus, albeit with awareness in the context.

She sought the transfer of awareness and training on the hygiene labels of coughing, sneezing, distancing and hand washing among all employees.

The state government, which has already ordered the closure of all governments, private universities, colleges, ITIs, schools, cinemas, halls, swimming pools, theaters, clubs and nightclubs by March 31, 2020, has also banned all political, religious, etc. sports, cultural gatherings (more than 200 people). The government has also begun rehabilitation of buses and other public transportation systems across the state.

RATED 12 SAMPLE RESULTS

According to official data, 2,992 people are observed by Sunday evening, of whom 2,957 have a travel history from the affected countries. As many as 35 people with a history of travel from the affected countries have been admitted to hospitals, 29 of which have already been discharged.

The stage nodal officer, IDSP, Dr. Krishan also informed HT that 66 samples had been sent by Monday evening, 54 of which were found to be negative while awaiting the results of 11.

MAKE MASKS, SANITIZER AVAILABILITY

Arora also directed the district authorities to ensure that medicines, masks and health care products are made available to the public at reasonable prices given the Corone virus.

She said clerks and office staff should also be kept informed of the corona virus and make sanitary facilities available in offices in all departments, mini-secretariats and other populated areas to prevent the possibility of spreading the disease.

HELPLINES SET UP

The government has set up two assistance numbers 8558893911 and 108 where information on the new coronavirus suspect (COVID-19) in the country can be given.

