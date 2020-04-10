The first case of community spread of coronavirus detected on Kauai

Kauai County announced the first community-wide COVID-19 case.

Of the total number of confirmed Kauai cases remaining in 19, 13 people have been recovered or returned to their homes on the mainland. The remaining six cases are active, three of them are in isolation from home, two are in isolation from a facility and one is in isolation from a hospital, said Mayor Derek Kawakami in a livestreamed daily livestreamed today. on COVID-19.

“All but one case has been confirmed travel-related. There is no clear source of infection for one case and that is why the Department of Health was determined to be the first case of transmission in our community,” Kawakami said.

In the brief, Dr. Janet Berreman of the Kauai District Health Office said, “For the last few days, we at the District Health Office have been working on the possible source of infection for one of the COVID-19 cases in our community. As you know, 18 of our 19 cases were clearly related to travel. This is not the case. This is our first case of community transmission which is an important milestone. It is one we have been waiting for and prepared for, but it it’s still unfortunate. “

“What this means is that the risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 is not only from traveling or from being around travelers, but also from communicating with each other here in our own community,” Berreman had say.

Kauai’s first community-transmitted case involved an adult who is currently in isolation, he said in a statement to the Star Advertiser after the briefing ended.

“The person’s health is stable and no hospitalization has been requested. A number of close contacts have been identified and they are in their forties. Both the case and their contacts twice daily contact the Kauai District Health Office staff in order to monitor their health and make sure their daily needs are met. They have access to healthcare they should read, “Berreman said.

He declined to disclose further information about the case out of respect for patient privacy.

The first confirmed case transmitted by the Hawaii community involved a Kualoa Ranch tour guide on Oahu who developed symptoms March 9.

Berreman urged the public to continue taking the necessary precautions to ensure health and safety and reduce the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We need to wash our hands often. We need to stay home as much as possible. We need to keep our distance from others when we go about our necessary activities. And we need to wear cloth masks when we are outside our homes, even in our workplaces, he said in the briefing.

Berreman added: “I know these are difficult times and I want to thank you all for all that you are doing to keep yourself and our community safe and healthy.”

Kauai with a population of more than 70,000 residents was the first county in Hawaii to implement an island-wide curfew and traffic dam in an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Kawakami amended the county emergency order, requiring all vacation rentals and homestays to close and suspending advertising beginning Saturday through May 3. All golf courses on the Isle Field must be close by.

The order also requires all staff at the food service facility, as well as pharmacies and dispensaries to wear cloth masks.

Violators face a misdemeanor charge that carries penalties of up to a $ 5,000 fine and one year in prison.