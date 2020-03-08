The first chilling trailer released for Jordan Peele’s “Candyman” reunion

Universal Pictures has launched Nia DaCosta’s first trailer and Jordan Peele’s remake of the classic horror movie “Candyman”.

For as long as residents can remember, Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood housing projects were terrified of a ghost story by word of mouth about a supernatural killer with a hand hook, easily invoked by those who hurt themselves. to repeat his name five times in a mirror. Today, a decade after Cabrini’s last towers were blown up, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his friend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris), moving into a luxury condominium in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials.

With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of a block, an affair with an old timer by Cabrini Green (Colman Domingo) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the art world of Chicago, Anthony begins to explore these gruesome details in his studio as a fresh hand for paintings, openly unaware of a complex past that reveals his own sanity and releases a terrible viral wave of violence that sets in. him on a betting course with destiny.

Directed by Nia DaCosta from a screenplay by Jordan Peele, the films feature Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo and Tony Todd.

The film is released on June 12 in the United Kingdom and the United States.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TfojH6WldGk (/ embed)