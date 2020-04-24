The First Comprehensive Geological Map of the Month Created by USGS

Researchers have created a unique map of the moon that reveals the geological arrangement of our natural satellites.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the so-called “Unified Geological Map of the Moon” is the definitive blueprint of the lunar surface geology.

This map can help us understand the 4.5 billion year history of our natural satellites, while also serving as a valuable resource for future missions, lunar scientists, educators, and members of the general public interested in lunar geology.

The digital map – which is available for download online – was developed by researchers at the USGS Astrogeology Science Center in collaboration with NASA and the Lunar Planetary Institute.

“People are always fascinated by the moon and when we will return,” USGS director and former NASA astronaut Jim Reilly said in a statement. “So, it’s amazing to see USGS creating resources that can help NASA with their planning for future missions.”

Digital maps – which show moon features on a scale of 1: 5,000,000 – were put together using six regional maps created during the Apollo era, combined with information collected during the recent lunar mission.

For example, scientists determined the altitude around the lunar equator using data collected by the SELENE (Selenological and Engineering Explorer) mission recently, led by the Japanese space agency JAXA.

The Unified Moon Geology Map shows the geology of the Moon’s near side (left) and the far side (right.)

NASA / GSFC / USGS

Meanwhile, they used data collected by NASA’s Lunar Orbiter to map the moon’s north and south pole topography. Older maps are overlaid on newer and higher resolution datasets.

The researchers also developed an integrated description of the lunar rock layers, which solved the problem with an older map that contained several inconsistencies related to the name, description, and age of the rock.

According to USGS, all of these features mean that the resource is first, to fully map and uniformly classify the geology of the moon. The map reveals the various geologies of the moon using the color-coded system.

“This map is the culmination of a decades-long project,” Corey Fortezzo, USGS geologist and principal map developer, said in a statement. “This provides important information for new scientific studies by linking exploration of certain sites on the moon with the entire surface of the moon.”

The map can be useful for NASA’s Artemis program, which intends to land “the first woman and the next man” on the moon in 2024 with the long-term goal of building a sustainable presence on the lunar surface. The space agency hopes that this mission will lay the foundation needed for future manned missions to Mars.