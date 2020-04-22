The first coronavirus death in the United States occurred weeks earlier than previously thought in California

Health officials say two people died with coronavirus in California weeks before their first death in the United States from COVID-19.

Santa Clara county officials said Tuesday that people died at home on February 6 and February 17. Prior to this, the first death in the United States from the virus was reported on February 29 in Kirkland, Washington.

Santa Clara officials said they received confirmation that tissue samples sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tested positive for the virus.

“Today, the coroner-coroner has received confirmation from the CDC that the tissue samples from both cases are positive for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19),” said the coroner coroner of the Santa Clara County in a statement.

The announcement came after California Governor Gavin Newsom promised an update to “deepen” Wednesday the state’s ability to test coronavirus and track and isolate people who have it, one of six indicators it says is key to revoke a “stay” “at home” which has slowed the spread of the disease by forcing millions of people to apply for unemployment benefits.

“This will go to the obvious questions and questions that we are all asking: when? … When you see a little release in the valve so you can release some of this pressure,” Newsom said Tuesday, making fun of that which he said will be the first of the regular weekly updates on state progress towards reopening.

According to Newsom, the state is testing an average of 14,500 people per day, compared to 2,000 tests per day in early April. However, in a state of nearly 40 million people, it is not enough for public health officials to know for sure the extent of the highly contagious virus that is still causing outbreaks across the state in nursing homes and homeless shelters.

Newsom said it wants the state to test at least 25,000 people a day by the end of April.

Over the weekend, the California Department of Public Health published new test guidelines that, for the first time, recommend testing for people in high-risk situations even if they do not exhibit symptoms. The new board is aimed at hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, three places where physical distancing is difficult.

WATCH | April 16: coronavirus cases in California, but there is still no ‘surge’:

California officials believe the COVID-19 curve is flattening out in their state and are crediting the first physical spacing measures, but the mayor of Los Angeles is also telling residents to expect concerts and events to remain dormant for some time. to ward off a “second wave” of the virus. 02:07

California has more than 35,600 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,300 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. In the seven-day period that ended on Sunday night, the death toll in California has nearly doubled and the number of new cases has increased by nearly 50%, according to state data.

There have been over 45,000 deaths in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that resolve in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia and death.

California has been under a mandatory state-level residence order for more than a month. Last week, Newsom said it will not consider easing that order until hospitalizations, particularly those in intensive care units, flatten out and begin to decline for at least two weeks. On Tuesday, Newsom announced that ICU admissions increased 3.8 percent.

Other indicators Newsom said it is monitoring whether the state has adequate protective equipment for healthcare professionals, better treatment for the disease and expanded tests.

Some companies can’t wait to restart

Some local governments are already easing their residence orders at home. Officials from Riverside County, east of Los Angeles, have allowed the reopening of public and private golf courses, limiting the game to four, requiring physical removal and face coverings and banning caddies, rallies and dinners in club houses.

At Riverside’s Van Buren Golf Center, supervisor Angel Zabala said business stabilized when the nine-hole course reopened on Tuesday.

“Many people are happy,” said Zabala. “People have expressed relief at how open we are at last.”

Newsom said his administration is receiving calls from local governments across the state with questions about how they could gradually ease their home stay orders.

“Everyone has a different timeline. So that’s the challenge,” said Newsom.

California Governor Gavin Newsom gesticulates during a press conference on April 14 in Rancho Cordova. California, both the country’s most populous state and the largest in economic terms, has not been hit as hard by coronavirus as many other states in the United States. (Rich Pedroncelli / The Associated Press)

Newsom’s press conference, scheduled for Wednesday midday, will be closely followed by groups of businesses that are clamoring to reopen so they can start paying their workers again.

“We only hope (Wednesday) to hear some additional governor steps that small businesses will be able to take to open the doors and turn on the lights,” said John Kabateck, state director of the National Federation of Independent Enterprises.

Restaurants were some of the first companies that were ordered to close due to the outbreak of the virus and suffered some of the heaviest job losses.

A survey conducted by catering operators conducted by the National Restaurant Association found that over one million workers had lost their jobs or been laid off since March, at least 70% of all restaurant employees who worked in February.

But like most industries, restaurant operators are torn between a desire to get back to work and not wanting to come back too early and risk triggering another fatal outbreak of the disease, said Jot Condie, CEO of the California Restaurant Association.

“We hope to get it right the first time.”