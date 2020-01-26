The first day of the session of the Australian Parliament is dedicated to the victims of bushfires

Australia’s political leaders will honor the victims of the summer deadly bushfires when the federal parliament resumes next month.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced that the first day of the session on February 4 will be dedicated to honoring those who lost their lives in the fires, as well as the firefighters and other volunteers who served the community.

The agreements were agreed after consulting Secretary of Labor Anthony Albanese, a statement by Mr. Morrison said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks at an Australia Day ceremony today on Lake Burley Griffin. (Getty) (Getty) Mallacoota firefighters were honored at the Australia Day celebrations in Melbourne and led the parade. (9News) (9News)

The Prime Minister will make a condolence on behalf of the MPs, which will give everyone the opportunity to speak.

As a token of respect, the condolence request will be Parliament’s only official affair for the day.

“Unfortunately, we have lost too many Australians to this disaster, and Parliament will rightly pay tribute to those who have lost loved ones and those who have been injured, lost their homes or suffered in any way as a result of the recent bushfires. ” Prime Minister said.

28 Australians died and thousands of houses were destroyed in the devastating bush fires this season. (AAP) (Getty)

A special event is also held in Parliament for the families of firefighters killed in the struggle to protect communities, attended by representatives of the NSW Rural Fire Service and the Victorian Country Fire Authority.

“These fires were devastating, but in those terrible times we have also experienced the Australian spirit, which was shown with a radiance of love, support, courage and generosity,” said Morrison.

“It is appropriate that Parliament reflects the deep gratitude that all Australians feel.”