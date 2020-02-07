The first F / A-18 Service Life Modification aircraft returns to the US Navy fleet. UU. – Defense blog – Up Newsinfo

The American space giant Boeing has announced that the first F / A-18E / F Super Hornet with an extension of 1500 hours has returned to the US naval fleet.

Boeing has given an F / A-18 a new chance of life after delivering the first Super Hornet under the Service Life Modification program to the US Navy. UU. The second SLM aircraft is delivered at the end of the month and Boeing delivers the third F / A-18 in April.

The first Super Hornets to be supplied by the program will extend the service life from 6,000 to 7,500 flight hours. Future adaptation plans at the beginning of 2020 will allow aircraft to fly 10,000 hours and integrate the new possibilities of Block III.

“SLM will be a critical resource for the Navy to recapitalize the long-haul aircraft to bring it back to the fleet in an almost new state,” said Captain Stephen May, co-leader of PMA-265 for E / F / G Vehicles. Aerial “It will reduce the burden on our maintainers, our supply system and our deposit assets within the company.”

There are now 15 Super Hornets in the SLM program on production lines in St. Louis and San Antonio. 18 months are required to complete the changes to an F / A-18, although that time is reduced to one year as the program progresses. Boeing will deliver five Super Hornets this year.

The conversion of Block III includes improved network capacity, conforming fuel tanks, an advanced cab system, distinctive improvements and an improved communication system.

The updates are expected to keep the F / A-18 active for decades to come.